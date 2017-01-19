The 14 times we fell madly in love with Barack Obama

Today is President Barack Obama's last day in office. Whatever your political leanings, one thing is certain: Obama will be remembered as one of the most meaningful Presidents in American history.
For the past 8 years, he has made us laugh, cry, scream and think like few others. In his honor, we take a trip down memory lane and round up some of our favorite moments from his Presidency:
1. When he delivered his victory speech in Chicago, Illinois (2008)
2. When he sang Al Green's "Let's Stay Together" at the Apollo Theater (2012)
3. When him and First Lady Michelle Obama were caught on the kiss cam (2012)
4. When he sang "Amazing Grace" following the Charleston massacre (2015)
5. When he danced the tango at the Argentina State Dinner (2016)
6. When he dropped the mic at the the White House Correspondents' Dinner (2016)
7. When he read out mean tweets about himself on Jimmy Kimmel Live! (2015 and 2016)
8. When he proved that registering to vote is relatively easy (2016)
9. When he compared a potential third term to Hangover Part III (2014)
10. When he slow jammed his accomplishments (2016)
11. When he dad joked his way through Thanksgiving (2016)
12. When he surprised Joe Biden with a Presidential Medal of Freedom (2017)
13. When he danced with Ellen DeGeneres (2007)
14. When he challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to the ultimate rapping battle (2016)
