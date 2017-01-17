The 16 best Presidential Inauguration performances ever

With the 2017 Presidential Inauguration just around the corner (here is everything you should know about that and some advice on what to do while in DC for the weekend), we are gearing up for the much anticipated musical performances (as of now, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, The Piano Guys and Jackie Evancho are slated to perform).
The chatter surrounding the scheduled acts has got us thinking: Who has performed in the past? Who are Americans still talking about? Here are our favorite Presidential Inauguration performances ever—not including Beyoncé's National Anthem lip-syncing fiasco at President Barack Obama's 2009 celebration:
16. Michael Jackson sings "Gone Too Soon" at Bill Clinton's 1993 Inaugural Gala
15. Kelly Clarkson sings "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" at Barack Obama's 2013 Inauguration Day
14. Ethel Ennis sings the National Anthem at Richard Nixon's 1973 Inauguration Day
13. Ricky Martin sings "The Cup of Life" at George W. Bush's 2001 Inauguration Concert
