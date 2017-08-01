The eight new books everyone should read this August

The first book published by Lena Dunham's new book imprint, a novel focusing on interracial relationships and promising coming-of-age stories round up our list of must-read new books this month.

Mrs. Fletcher by Tom Perrotta (drop August 1)

The bestselling author of The Leftovers and Little Children introduces us to Eve Fletcher, a suburban divorced mother who copes with life after sending her only son off to college. Dealing with parenthood, sexuality and modern technology, Perrotta’s latest is a riveting read.

New People by Danzy Senna (drop August 1)

Khalil and Maria are biracial Stanford graduates planning their wedding in 1996 Brooklyn and starring in a new documentary, New People, about interracial couples—until Maria falls for a man she barely knows, a brown-skinned poet that she begins stalking.

See What I Have Done by Sarah Schmidt (drops August 1)

In her debut novel, Sarah Schmidt retells the story of one of the most famous murder cases of all time, that of Andrew and Abby Borden in their Massachusetts home. The book recounts the events from the perspectives of Lizzie and Emma, the victims’ daughters, their maid Bridget and an “enigmatic stranger” named Benjamin.

Sour Heart by Jenny Zhang (drop August 1)

The first writer to be published by Lena Dunham’s new book imprint, Lenny, Jenny Zhang discusses the immigrant experience in this new collection of stories, all narrated by the daughters of Chinese immigrants.

Eat Only When You’re Hungry by Lindsay Hunter (drop August 8)

Greg is a 58-year-old overweight man who embarks on a search for his missing son, Greg Junior—an addict. While driving from West Virginia to Florida in a rented RV looking for him, Greg contemplates the similarities between his son’s addiction and his own relationship to food and drink.

Autumn by Karl Ove Knausgaard (drops August 22)

The author of the My Struggle series presents a collection of short pieces that functions as the first volume in a quartet of books named after each one of the seasons.

The Burning Girl by Claire Messud (drops August 29)

This is the coming-of-age story of childhood friends Julia and Cassie. Wishing to escape the quiet town they grew up in, the friends slowly drift apart as their lives take different turns.

My Absolute Darling by Gabriel Tallent (drops August 29)

Turtle Alveston is a 14-year-old living in northern California with her “tortured and charismatic father.” Isolated and dealing with the death of her mother, her life changes once she meets Jacob, a high-school boy she falls for.