The Matrix and The Fly are both getting ill-advised remakes

Even though Warner Bros. can't seem to get its DC Comics universe off the ground (any Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice fans here?), the studio has plans to reboot to one of its most beloved sci-fi properties, 1999's The Matrix. Per the Hollywood Reporter, it's unconfirmed whether the writing-directing Wachowskis will participate. Keanu Reeves is also uncommitted, which pushes this even further into the realm of "Why? Sweet weeping Christ, why?" territory. Only original producer Joel Silver seems to be behind it. In an entirely separate but equally awful bit of news, 20th Century Fox is in talks with Sleight director J.D. Dillard to remake The Fly. If you recall the 1986 David Cronenberg film with Jeff Goldblum and Geena Davis, that movie was itself a remake—a surprisingly excellent one—of the original 1958 giant-fly-head version. Lesson: Reboots don't have to be bad. To prove as much, we compiled and ranked this list of the 25 best movie remakes of all time.