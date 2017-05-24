  • Blog
The new Game of Thrones trailer is here and everybody is at war

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Wednesday May 24 2017, 1:25pm

Take a deep breath: the official trailer for season seven of Game of Thrones is here and it is oh-so-good.

Expect an Arya comeback, Littlefinger stirring up trouble (as usual), Cersei gearing up for battle with just about everyone and Jon Snow holding onto the North. Excited yet? The show returns on HBO on July 16 and we are now officially counting down the days.

