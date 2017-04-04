Theaters across the country will be screening the movie 1984 today

In George Orwell's book 1984, protagonist Winston Smith "begins rebelling against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary" starting April 4. Thirty-three non-fictional years later, 187 American cities (plus Canada, Croatia, England, Holland, New Zealand and Sweden) are memorializing the fictional day by playing the book's film rendition from the '80s at local movie theaters.
"These theater owners strongly believe in supporting the National Endowment for the Arts and see any attempt to scuttle that program as an attack on free speech and creative expression through entertainment," reads a statement on the event day's website.
Partaking in an endeavor clearly boasting political and social connotations ("By doing what they do best—showing a movie—the goal is that cinemas can initiate a much-needed community conversation at a time when the existence of facts and basic human rights are under attack," reads the statement), participating venues will also welcome special guest speakers and moderators to talk before and after the showings. If charging admission, the theaters will also donate a portion of the proceeds to local charities and organizations or use the funds "for the purposes of underwriting future educational and community-related programming."
Below is a list of participating cinemas. Check out their respective websites to find out more details:
ALASKA
Gold Town Theater / Juneau
ALABAMA
Capri Theatre / Montgomery
ARKANSAS
Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema / Little Rock
ARIZONA
Alamo Drafthouse Chandler / Chandler
FilmBar / Phoenix
Loft Cinema / Tucson
CALIFORNIA
Art Theater / Long Beach
Plaza Playhouse / Carpinteria
Arena Theater / Point Arena
Balboa Theater / San Francisco
The Cinefamily / Los Angeles
Community Media Access Collaborative / Fresno
Davis Varsity / Davis
Digital Gym Cinema / San Diego
El Rey Theater Alliance / Chico
Empress Theatre / Vallejo
The Frida Cinema / Santa Ana
Lark Theater / Larkspur
The Miniplex / Arcata
Osio Theater / Monterey
Palm Cinema / San Luis Obispo
Santa Monica Public Library / Santa Monica
The State Theatre / Modesto
New Parkway / Oakland
Regency Rancho Niguel / Laguna Niguel
Regency Paseo Camarillo / Camarillo
Rialto Cinemas / Berkeley
Rialto Cinemas / Sebastopol
Scotts Valley Public Library / Scotts Valley
UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Hammer Museum / Los Angeles
Tristone Palm Desert 10 / Palm Desert
UC San Diego Library / La Jolla
Varsity Theatre / Davis
Yerba Buena Center for the Arts / San Francisco
COLORADO
Chief Theater / Steamboat Springs
International Film Series / Boulder
Sie FilmCenter / Denver
The Sunflower Theatre at KSJD / Cortez
CONNECTICUT
Avon Theatre Film Center / Stamford
Cinestudio / Hartford
Henry Carter Hull Library / Clinton
Madison Art Cinemas / Madison
Real Art Ways / Hartford
Yale Film Colloquium / New Haven
FLORIDA
All Saints Cinema / Tallahassee
Burns Court Cinemas (Sarasota Film Society) / Sarasota
Cinema Paradiso / Hollywood
Coral Gables Art Cinema / Coral Gables
Movies of Lake Worth / Lake Worth
Miami Beach Cinematheque / Miami Beach
O Cinema Wynwood / Miami
Savor Cinema / Fort Lauderdale
Silverspot Cinema / Coconut Creek
Silverspot Cinema / Naples
Stonzek Theatre of the Lake Worth Playhouse / Lake Worth
Sun-Ray Cinema / Jacksonville
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship / St. Augustine
GEORGIA
Cine / Athens
HAWAII
Doris Duke Theatre / Honolulu Museum of Art / Honolulu
IOWA
FilmScene / Iowa City
The Orpheum Theater / Fairfield
ILLINOIS
Wilmette Theatre / Wilmette
INDIANA
Art Theatre / Hobart
Cicada Cinema / Bloomington
Cinema Center / Ft. Wayne
Ohio Theatre / Madison
KANSAS
Liberty Hall / Lawrence
KENTUCKY
Kentucky Theatre / Lexington
Speed Art Museum / Louisville
LOUISIANA
Robinson Film Center / Shreveport
The Broad Theater / New Orleans
MAINE
Center Theatre / Dover-Foxcroft
The Gem / Bethel
Railroad Square Cinema / Waterville
MARYLAND
Harford County Public Library / Havre de Grace
Old Greenbelt Theatre / Greenbelt
MASSACHUSETTS
Academy of Music Theatre / Northampton
Beacon Cinema / Pittsfield
Images Cinema / Williamstown
The Luna Theater / Lowell
Regent Theatre / Arlington
South Hadley's Tower Theaters / South Hadley
TCAN - THE CENTER FOR ARTS IN NATICK / Natick
The Cape Ann Cinema & Stage / Gloucester
The Brattle Theatre / Cambridge
Triplex Cinema / Great Barrington
MICHIGAN
Wealthy Theatre / Grand Rapids
Capital City Film Festival / Lansing
Cinema Detroit / Detroit
Michigan Theater / Ann Arbor
The State Theatre / Traverse City
Vickers Theatre / Three Oaks
MINNESOTA
Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul's St. Anthony Main Theatre / Minneapolis
Sheldon Theatre / Red Wing
Zinema 2 / Duluth
MISSOURI
Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet / Kansas City
Cinema St. Louis (in partnership with the St. Louis Public Library) / St. Louis
Screenland Armour Theatre / Kansas City
MONTANA
Art House Cinema & Pub / Billings
Covellite Theatre / Butte
The Roxy Theater / Missoula
NEVADA
The Sci FiCenter / Las Vegas
NORTH CAROLINA
Cameo Art House Theatre / Fayetteville
Charlotte Film Society (at C3 Lab) / Charlotte
Fine Arts Theatre / Asheville
Rialto Theater / Raleigh
Silverspot Cinema / Chapel Hill
NEBRASKA
Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center / Lincoln
NEW HAMPSHIRE
3S Artspace / Portsmouth
Putnam Screening Room / Keene
Red River Theatres / Concord
NEW MEXICO
Guild Cinema / Albuquerque
Jean Cocteau Cinema / Santa Fe
Taos Center for the Arts / Taos
Violet Crown Cinema / Santa Fe
NEW YORK
Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn / Brooklyn
Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers / Yonkers
Anthology Film Archives / New York
ArtRage Gallery / Syracuse
Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center / Buffalo
Cinema Arts Centre / Huntington
Cinemapolis / Ithaca
Cornell Cinema / Ithaca
Film Society of Lincoln Center / New York
GE Theatre at Proctors / Schenectady
IFC Center / New York
Jacob Burns Film Center / Pleasantville
The Little Theatre / Rochester
The Palace Theatre / Syracuse
Nitehawk Cinema / Brooklyn
Opalka Gallery - Sage College of Albany / Albany
Picture House Regional Film Center / Pelham
Rivertown Film Society / Nyack
Rosendale Theatre / Rosendale
The Moviehouse / Millerton
Upstate Films / Rheinbeck
Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College / Saratoga Springs
United Palace / New York
NEW JERSEY
The Highland Park Outdoor Movie Theater / Highland Park
Landmark Loew™s Jersey Theater (in partnership with the Jersey City Free Public Library) / Jersey City
OHIO
Athena Cinema / Athens
Gateway Film Center / Columbus
Mini Microcinema / Cincinnati
The Nightlight Cinema / Akron
The Quaker Cinema / New Philadelphia
OKLAHOMA
Circle Cinema / Tulsa
OREGON
Bijou Art Cinemas / Eugene
Cinema 21 Theatre / Portland
City Lights Cinemas / Florence
The Clinton Street Theater / Portland
Salem Cinema / Salem
PENNSYLVANIA
The Colonial Theatre / Phoenixville
Goggleworks Film Theatre / Reading
Haverford College / Haverford
Hollywood Theater / Pittsburgh
Midtown Cinema / Harrisburg
Pittsburgh Filmmakers / Pittsburgh
PFS Roxy Theater / Philadelphia
Row House Cinema / Pittsburgh
SMALL STAR Art House / York
Zoetropolis / Lancaster
RHODE ISLAND
Cable Car Cinema / Providence
Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center / Newport
SOUTH CAROLINA
The Nickelodeon Theatre / Columbia
SOUTH DAKOTA
Cinema Falls / Sioux Falls
TEXAS
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Mason Park / Katy
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Montecillo / El Paso
Alamo Drafthouse Ritz / Austin
Texas Theatre / Dallas
Violet Crown Cinema / Austin
UTAH
Park City Film Series / Park City
Salt Lake Film Society - Tower Theater / Salt Lake City
VERMONT
Climate Change Cafe / Bratteboro
Savoy Theater / Montpelier
Woodstock Town Hall Theatre / Woodstock
VIRGINIA
Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse / Arlington
The Byrd Theatre / Richmond
Naro Expanded Cinema / Norfolk
Zen Barn Cinema / Standardsville
Violet Crown Cinema / Charlottesville
WASHINGTON
Mirage Theater / Omak
Capitol Theater / Olympia
The Firehouse Theater / Kingston
The Garland Theater / Spokane
The Grand Cinema / Tacoma
Pickford Film Center / Bellingham
Seattle International Film Festival / Seattle
WEST VIRGINIA
Park Place Cinemas / Charleston
Raleigh Playhouse / Beckley
WISCONSIN
Avalon Theater / Milwaukee
