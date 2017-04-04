Theaters across the country will be screening the movie 1984 today

In George Orwell's book 1984, protagonist Winston Smith "begins rebelling against his oppressive government by keeping a forbidden diary" starting April 4. Thirty-three non-fictional years later, 187 American cities (plus Canada, Croatia, England, Holland, New Zealand and Sweden) are memorializing the fictional day by playing the book's film rendition from the '80s at local movie theaters.

"These theater owners strongly believe in supporting the National Endowment for the Arts and see any attempt to scuttle that program as an attack on free speech and creative expression through entertainment," reads a statement on the event day's website.

Partaking in an endeavor clearly boasting political and social connotations ("By doing what they do best—showing a movie—the goal is that cinemas can initiate a much-needed community conversation at a time when the existence of facts and basic human rights are under attack," reads the statement), participating venues will also welcome special guest speakers and moderators to talk before and after the showings. If charging admission, the theaters will also donate a portion of the proceeds to local charities and organizations or use the funds "for the purposes of underwriting future educational and community-related programming."

Below is a list of participating cinemas. Check out their respective websites to find out more details:

ALASKA

Gold Town Theater / Juneau

ALABAMA

Capri Theatre / Montgomery

ARKANSAS

Riverdale 10 VIP Cinema / Little Rock

ARIZONA

Alamo Drafthouse Chandler / Chandler

FilmBar / Phoenix

Loft Cinema / Tucson

CALIFORNIA

Art Theater / Long Beach

Plaza Playhouse / Carpinteria

Arena Theater / Point Arena

Balboa Theater / San Francisco

The Cinefamily / Los Angeles

Community Media Access Collaborative / Fresno

Davis Varsity / Davis

Digital Gym Cinema / San Diego

El Rey Theater Alliance / Chico

Empress Theatre / Vallejo

The Frida Cinema / Santa Ana

Lark Theater / Larkspur

The Miniplex / Arcata

Osio Theater / Monterey

Palm Cinema / San Luis Obispo

Santa Monica Public Library / Santa Monica

The State Theatre / Modesto

New Parkway / Oakland

Regency Rancho Niguel / Laguna Niguel

Regency Paseo Camarillo / Camarillo

Rialto Cinemas / Berkeley

Rialto Cinemas / Sebastopol

Scotts Valley Public Library / Scotts Valley

UCLA Film & Television Archive and the Hammer Museum / Los Angeles

Tristone Palm Desert 10 / Palm Desert

UC San Diego Library / La Jolla

Varsity Theatre / Davis

Yerba Buena Center for the Arts / San Francisco

COLORADO

Chief Theater / Steamboat Springs

International Film Series / Boulder

Sie FilmCenter / Denver

The Sunflower Theatre at KSJD / Cortez

CONNECTICUT

Avon Theatre Film Center / Stamford

Cinestudio / Hartford

Henry Carter Hull Library / Clinton

Madison Art Cinemas / Madison

Real Art Ways / Hartford

Yale Film Colloquium / New Haven

FLORIDA

All Saints Cinema / Tallahassee

Burns Court Cinemas (Sarasota Film Society) / Sarasota

Cinema Paradiso / Hollywood

Coral Gables Art Cinema / Coral Gables

Movies of Lake Worth / Lake Worth

Miami Beach Cinematheque / Miami Beach

O Cinema Wynwood / Miami

Savor Cinema / Fort Lauderdale

Silverspot Cinema / Coconut Creek

Silverspot Cinema / Naples

Stonzek Theatre of the Lake Worth Playhouse / Lake Worth

Sun-Ray Cinema / Jacksonville

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship / St. Augustine

GEORGIA

Cine / Athens

HAWAII

Doris Duke Theatre / Honolulu Museum of Art / Honolulu

IOWA

FilmScene / Iowa City

The Orpheum Theater / Fairfield

ILLINOIS

Wilmette Theatre / Wilmette

INDIANA

Art Theatre / Hobart

Cicada Cinema / Bloomington

Cinema Center / Ft. Wayne

Ohio Theatre / Madison

KANSAS

Liberty Hall / Lawrence

KENTUCKY

Kentucky Theatre / Lexington

Speed Art Museum / Louisville

LOUISIANA

Robinson Film Center / Shreveport

The Broad Theater / New Orleans

MAINE

Center Theatre / Dover-Foxcroft

The Gem / Bethel

Railroad Square Cinema / Waterville

MARYLAND

Harford County Public Library / Havre de Grace

Old Greenbelt Theatre / Greenbelt

MASSACHUSETTS

Academy of Music Theatre / Northampton

Beacon Cinema / Pittsfield

Images Cinema / Williamstown

The Luna Theater / Lowell

Regent Theatre / Arlington

South Hadley's Tower Theaters / South Hadley

TCAN - THE CENTER FOR ARTS IN NATICK / Natick

The Cape Ann Cinema & Stage / Gloucester

The Brattle Theatre / Cambridge

Triplex Cinema / Great Barrington

MICHIGAN

Wealthy Theatre / Grand Rapids

Capital City Film Festival / Lansing

Cinema Detroit / Detroit

Michigan Theater / Ann Arbor

The State Theatre / Traverse City

Vickers Theatre / Three Oaks

MINNESOTA

Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul's St. Anthony Main Theatre / Minneapolis

Sheldon Theatre / Red Wing

Zinema 2 / Duluth

MISSOURI

Alamo Drafthouse Mainstreet / Kansas City

Cinema St. Louis (in partnership with the St. Louis Public Library) / St. Louis

Screenland Armour Theatre / Kansas City

MONTANA

Art House Cinema & Pub / Billings

Covellite Theatre / Butte

The Roxy Theater / Missoula

NEVADA

The Sci FiCenter / Las Vegas

NORTH CAROLINA

Cameo Art House Theatre / Fayetteville

Charlotte Film Society (at C3 Lab) / Charlotte

Fine Arts Theatre / Asheville

Rialto Theater / Raleigh

Silverspot Cinema / Chapel Hill

NEBRASKA

Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center / Lincoln

NEW HAMPSHIRE

3S Artspace / Portsmouth

Putnam Screening Room / Keene

Red River Theatres / Concord

NEW MEXICO

Guild Cinema / Albuquerque

Jean Cocteau Cinema / Santa Fe

Taos Center for the Arts / Taos

Violet Crown Cinema / Santa Fe

NEW YORK

Alamo Drafthouse Downtown Brooklyn / Brooklyn

Alamo Drafthouse Yonkers / Yonkers

Anthology Film Archives / New York

ArtRage Gallery / Syracuse

Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center / Buffalo

Cinema Arts Centre / Huntington

Cinemapolis / Ithaca

Cornell Cinema / Ithaca

Film Society of Lincoln Center / New York

GE Theatre at Proctors / Schenectady

IFC Center / New York

Jacob Burns Film Center / Pleasantville

The Little Theatre / Rochester

The Palace Theatre / Syracuse

Nitehawk Cinema / Brooklyn

Opalka Gallery - Sage College of Albany / Albany

Picture House Regional Film Center / Pelham

Rivertown Film Society / Nyack

Rosendale Theatre / Rosendale

The Moviehouse / Millerton

Upstate Films / Rheinbeck

Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College / Saratoga Springs

United Palace / New York

NEW JERSEY

The Highland Park Outdoor Movie Theater / Highland Park

Landmark Loew™s Jersey Theater (in partnership with the Jersey City Free Public Library) / Jersey City

OHIO

Athena Cinema / Athens

Gateway Film Center / Columbus

Mini Microcinema / Cincinnati

The Nightlight Cinema / Akron

The Quaker Cinema / New Philadelphia

OKLAHOMA

Circle Cinema / Tulsa

OREGON

Bijou Art Cinemas / Eugene

Cinema 21 Theatre / Portland

City Lights Cinemas / Florence

The Clinton Street Theater / Portland

Salem Cinema / Salem

PENNSYLVANIA

The Colonial Theatre / Phoenixville

Goggleworks Film Theatre / Reading

Haverford College / Haverford

Hollywood Theater / Pittsburgh

Midtown Cinema / Harrisburg

Pittsburgh Filmmakers / Pittsburgh

PFS Roxy Theater / Philadelphia

Row House Cinema / Pittsburgh

SMALL STAR Art House / York

Zoetropolis / Lancaster

RHODE ISLAND

Cable Car Cinema / Providence

Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center / Newport

SOUTH CAROLINA

The Nickelodeon Theatre / Columbia

SOUTH DAKOTA

Cinema Falls / Sioux Falls

TEXAS

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Mason Park / Katy

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema - Montecillo / El Paso

Alamo Drafthouse Ritz / Austin

Texas Theatre / Dallas

Violet Crown Cinema / Austin

UTAH

Park City Film Series / Park City

Salt Lake Film Society - Tower Theater / Salt Lake City

VERMONT

Climate Change Cafe / Bratteboro

Savoy Theater / Montpelier

Woodstock Town Hall Theatre / Woodstock

VIRGINIA

Arlington Cinema & Drafthouse / Arlington

The Byrd Theatre / Richmond

Naro Expanded Cinema / Norfolk

Zen Barn Cinema / Standardsville

Violet Crown Cinema / Charlottesville

WASHINGTON

Mirage Theater / Omak

Capitol Theater / Olympia

The Firehouse Theater / Kingston

The Garland Theater / Spokane

The Grand Cinema / Tacoma

Pickford Film Center / Bellingham

Seattle International Film Festival / Seattle

WEST VIRGINIA

Park Place Cinemas / Charleston

Raleigh Playhouse / Beckley

WISCONSIN

Avalon Theater / Milwaukee