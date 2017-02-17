This I promise you: *NSYNC is re-releasing music and getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Brace yourselves for 2017's second best piece of entertainment news since Beyonce's pregnancy announcement: Nineties boy band *NSYNC is planning a semi-reunion. You're allowed to scream.

"We're coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it's coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 Home for Christmas] album," band member Lance Bass told Entertainment Tonight's Katie Krause. "And then we're going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point."

When can we expect this amazing gift to humanity to drop? We're not entirely sure. "We're terrible at planning things," said Bass. "We're five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time. It'll be fun to see everybody again."

You know what would be even funner, Lance? To go on tour with everybody again. Pretty, please?