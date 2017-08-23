This is what you should all be doing with your glasses now that the eclipse is over

The American solar eclipse is over. Now what?

Besides preparing for the next one (April 2024, here we come!), we suggest trying to, well, move on in life for a bit. If you were one of the lucky ones, able to grab a pair of solar eclipse glasses to gaze at the natural wonder in safety, you must be wondering whether holding on to those glasses until 2024 might be worth. We have a better idea.

Consider donating your eclipse glasses to Astronomers Without Borders, a nonprofit organization that teaches astronomy around the world. All donated items will be given to children in Asia and South America, for them to safely witness the 2019 solar eclipse that will take over their areas.

You can now mail your glasses to the organization's corporate sponsor, Explore Scientific, at 621 Madison Street in Springdale, Arkansas. Alternatively, wait to hear about specific donation locations in your area on Astronomers Without Borders' website, Facebook page and Twitter page.