This Super Mario-themed bar lets you drink inside the video game's world

Washington, D.C. is now home to a Super Mario-themed bar that will have you booking a trip to the capital in no time. The pop-up bar, found inside James Beard award-nominated bar Mockingbird Hill and set up in collaboration with Southern Efficiency, is called Cherry Blossom Pub.

Expect a video game paradise complete with floating mushrooms and mystery boxes, piranha plants coming in and out of green warp pipes on the ceiling and, of course, creatively named cocktails. The menu includes the "Flower Power" (Amontillado, Jamaican rum, dark rum, brandy, lemon, pineapple, cane sugar and clarified milk), the "What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Smaller" (vodka, mandarin orange, Pomelo and apricot soda), the "I Call Yoshi!" (unfiltered sake, midori, green chartreuse, cucumber, melon and lemon), the "Princess is in Another Castle" (Martell VS cognac, Macchu Pisco, Momo tea, lemon, cane sugar and sparkling water) and the "King Kooa Cup" (two James Johnny smoking gun whiskey, "popcorn" tea ginger and lemon). Also: your drinks will be served by bartenders clad in Mario- and Luigi-inspired outfits.

You have until April 15 to check out the space or opt for a trip to New York instead, where you can gaze at Super Mario-inspired decor while having a drink and devouring some delicious pizza at Pizza Party, in Bushwick.

Look inside of Cherry Blossom Pub right here:

