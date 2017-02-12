  • Blog
  • Music
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Watch all of tonight's Grammy performances

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Sunday February 12 2017, 9:31pm

Arguably the only show that is even more about the performacnes than the awards, the 59th annual Grammy Awards aired tonight and offered the country a glimpse into a whole variety of music genres. From a very "Adele-esque" opening performance to an amazing solo act by Ed Sheeran and Queen Bey, the night's musical acts were amazing. Missed them? Worry not, we've got them all here.

Adele

The Weeknd and Daft Punk

Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood

Ed Sheeran

Kelsea Ballerini and Lukas Graham

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Little Big Town, Katy Perry and Skip Marley

William Bowel and Gary Clark Jr. 

Mary Morris and Alicia Keys

Adele George Michael tribute

SIMPSONw

demi lovato

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 253 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments