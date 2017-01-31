  • Blog
  • Movies
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Watch the new, final 'Beauty and the Beast' live-action movie trailer right now

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday January 31 2017, 7:28am

Your daily dose of childhood nostalgia is here: the new, final Beauty and the Beast live-action movie trailer has dropped and it's just as good as you imagine it to be.

From a musical number featuring Luke Evans and Josh Gad to the classic Belle (Emma Watson)/Beast (Dan Stevens) love story, the movie seems to follow the original tale scene-by-scene—including a beautiful rendition of the renowned "Beauty and the Beast" song by John Legend and Ariana Grande. 

In production since 2014, the film stars a collection of high-caliber actors as the animated characters that populate the Beast's home: Audra McDonald as Madame de Garderobe, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts and Stanley Tucci as Cadenza—check out their incredible character posters right here.

Beauty and the Beast drops on March 17.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Anna Ben Yehuda 224 Posts

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest