You can sleep with the fishes at Jules' Undersea Lodge as guests Scuba dive 21ft below the water to enter the underwater hotel. Guests who are not PADI-certified can take the resort's Discover Scuba Diving course. The air conditioned two-room lodge sleeps up to four, has a common room, and includes a dinner pizza delivery. The hotel's amenities include a refrigerator stocked with water, soda, iced tea, snacks, microwave, Wi-Fi, Amazon Fire Stick, DVDs, and huge, round 42in windows in each room to admire the artificial lagoon and sea life.
Forgo ubiquitous hotel accommodations on your next trip for a night to remember at one of these cool hotels in the USA that double as the destination. These quirky hotels offer brag worthy superlatives, like bunking in the world's biggest beagle at Dog Bark Park Inn in Cottonwood, Idaho and sleeping underwater at the Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida, the first and only underwater hotel that requires scuba diving to reach your room.
From sleeping in a former schoolhouse at the Davie School Inn in Anna, Illinois to slumbering in a tent or trailer at El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas, to catching some zzz's under the stars in a clear bubble at Basecamp Terlingua in Terlingua, Texas, we check in to the most unique hotels in the USA, complete with over-the-top hotel perks.
