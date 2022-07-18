From sleeping under the stars to sleeping underwater, we check in to the coolest hotels in the USA.

Forgo ubiquitous hotel accommodations on your next trip for a night to remember at one of these cool hotels in the USA that double as the destination. These quirky hotels offer brag worthy superlatives, like bunking in the world's biggest beagle at Dog Bark Park Inn in Cottonwood, Idaho and sleeping underwater at the Jules' Undersea Lodge in Key Largo, Florida, the first and only underwater hotel that requires scuba diving to reach your room.

From sleeping in a former schoolhouse at the Davie School Inn in Anna, Illinois to slumbering in a tent or trailer at El Cosmico in Marfa, Texas, to catching some zzz's under the stars in a clear bubble at Basecamp Terlingua in Terlingua, Texas, we check in to the most unique hotels in the USA, complete with over-the-top hotel perks.

