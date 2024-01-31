United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

NE mill
Courtesy: Airbnb

The 18 best Airbnbs in New England from cozy log cabins to lakefront mansions

Looking for an Airbnb in New England? From cozy cabins to historic properties, these are the homes you need to see.

Advertising

New England's is a treasure chest of travel gems. Whether you're craving coastal vibes, nature galore, or college-town buzz, this place has got it all. With its six diverse states—Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts—New England offers historic cities, charming towns, and a tapestry of landscapes, from rugged mountains to serene coastlines.

For those planning a New England getaway, the first hurdle is planning where to crash, right? From snug log cabins tailor-made for romantic retreats to sprawling country estates that accommodate large families, New England's Airbnb scene is bursting with options to suit every whim.

To help you out, we've done the legwork and curated a selection of some seriously cool places to stay across New England. Want a rural retreat? We've got your back. How about a hip city pad? You got it. Maybe even a treehouse? It's all in the mix.

RECOMMENDED:

🍺 Check out the best Airbnbs in Boston
🪵 These are the  coolest cabin stays near Boston
⚾️ Here's where to go when you visit Boston
🏨 Explore the best hotels in Vermont

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in and review every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on our expert knowledge of the destination covered, editorial reviews, user reviews, hotel amenities, and in-depth research to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

The best Airbnbs in New England

The rustic barn in Maine
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. The rustic barn in Maine

Live out the preppy New England aesthetic in this cute converted carriage house. The rustic barn walls and beamed ceilings have been delicately white-washed and the rooms dotted with smart antiques and dreamy flower arrangements. Have breakfast in front of the beautiful French windows which look out over a meadow and a five-acre pond and island, which is private for guests. Make the most of the outdoor space which is full of sculpted flower beds and pretty window boxes and has a sun-soaked patio perfect for outdoor dining.

Rooms? One. Two guests. 
Mood? Cosy cottage living. 
Location perks? Open spaces with rolling views and close to East Boothbay General Store where you can pick up coffees and freshly baked goodies.
Budget range? Top-end. 

Check prices
The luxury vacation home on the water in Quincy
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. The luxury vacation home on the water in Quincy

This Quincy waterfront Airbnb is the real deal. It's not just any old place; it's the perfect place. With three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a fully loaded, you're guaranteed to feel right at home from the moment you step inside. There's even a private yoga studio to unwind after beach adventures and a spacious office for when work sneaks into vacation time. But the real showstopper? It's got to be those double doors from the master suite leading to a balcony overlooking the ocean. Talk about breathtaking.

Rooms? Four beds. Sleeps up to eight guests.
Mood? An open-plan layout with high cathedral ceilings and mesmerizing views.
Location perks? Nestled in Quincy, a tranquil residential area loved by outdoor enthusiasts for its hiking and biking trails. Oh, and it's just a 50-minute drive to Boston.
Budget range? A tad pricier, but consider a weeklong stay for potential discounts.

Book now
Advertising
The super cute beach house in Falmouth
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. The super cute beach house in Falmouth

Prepare for the ultimate Cape Cod experience in this charming cottage. Whether you're strolling just five minutes to Bristol Beach, where Martha's Vineyard graces the horizon, or embarking on an adventure to the scenic Falmouth Heights Beach, there's no shortage of activities here. Inside, the cottage is all about carefree living, with an outdoor shower (a beach must-have), a fully equipped kitchen, laundry facilities, a flat-screen TV with Roku for relaxed evenings, and a serene outdoor deck.

Rooms? Three beds. Sleeps up to five guests.
The mood? Relaxation at its finest.
Location perks? Set sail on the Island Queen Ferry for a day trip to Martha's Vineyard, explore the island on bikes, and for the daring, take a plunge from the renowned Jaws bridge.
Budget range? A pocket-friendly stay in a highly sought-after location.

Book now
The four-storey mill overlooking a waterfall in Vermont
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. The four-storey mill overlooking a waterfall in Vermont

Antique aficionados will have a ball at the nearly 100ft tall Kingsley Grist Mill. Perched over river rapids, the vintage interiors of this unique property include an original corn cracking machine, a 1905 patchwork quilt, century-old fringed armchairs, and all manner of fixtures and fittings in marble and brass. There's a sun deck where up to four guests can drink in the views, plus a separate wooden gazebo straddling a mini waterfall. It's next to a newly-established conservation park where you can swim, cycle, or hike – and after all the outdoor activity, you can stay hydrated with supplies of fresh well water. As well as all the bits and pieces, inside you have mega cozy wooden walls and frames, along with spacious rooms. The deck is accessible via the master bedroom, too – that's your morning coffee spot locked in. 

Rooms? Three beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The mood? An antique emporium.
Location perks? Take advantage of private access to Mill River's waterfall.
Budget range? A budget-friendly hiking trip for you and three pals.

Book now
Advertising
The gingerbread house tower in Lee
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. The gingerbread house tower in Lee

Escape all your responsibilities and city life in this gingerbread house Airbnb in Massachusetts. This unique loft with a tower bed chamber offers guests a fairytale experience, so make sure to pack your finest ballgowns and glass slippers. A rustic and bohemian vibe runs throughout the Airbnb and is definitely fit for royalty. With an equipped kitchenette and walk-in shower, you'll find everything you need for a comfy retreat, not to mention the gorgeous gardens around the house add to the storybook experience. Unfortunately, this Airbnb is not made of real gingerbread. 

Rooms? Two beds. Sleeps up to four guests.
The mood? Utterly enchanting.
Location perks? Did we mention the private meadow and running brook?
Budget range? A moderately-priced stay in a fairytale-esque location. 

Book now
The BEARfoot bungalow in Vermont
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. The BEARfoot bungalow in Vermont

This newly renovated wood cabin, named the BEARfoot bungalow, is a cute and cozy Airbnb situated with seasonal mountain views and the best place for star gazing. The Airbnb sleeps two guests in a queen-sized bed, and a fully-equipped kitchen to make your stay comfortable. You'll have access to a private yard and there's an outdoor shower, hot tub, and fire pit, to add to the cozy but luxurious vibes.  

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? Cozy and ambient- the perfect idyllic retreat.
Location perks? Traveling in winter? You're in luck. This place is breathtaking in the snow.
Budget range? A luxury stay for two happy campers.

Book now
Advertising
The glamping dome in Maine
Courtesy: Airbnb

7. The glamping dome in Maine

Geodesic domes are glamping royalty: they’re essentially rooms of hotel-level luxury (sometimes better), plonked in the middle of spectacular natural landscapes. And that’s exactly the case with these geodesic domes in Maine. This awesome property also comes with free Wi-Fi and access to a pond for all of your kayaking, swimming, and fishing endeavors.

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to four guests.
The mood? Endorphin overload.
Location perks? Don't forget to feed the alpacas, bunnies, pigs, and sheep.
Budget range? Great rates for four pals.

Book now
The mini house in Vermont
Courtesy: Airbnb

8. The mini house in Vermont

This cozy mini house Airbnb in Vermont is a little gem of New England. Built by sculptors in the 1980s, its hand-plastered, sculptural, white walls bring an airy and light atmosphere to the little home. There's a sleeping nook sleeping two guests in a queen-sized bed, and there's a kitchen, bathroom with shower and small utility room with washer and dryer. It packs a lot in a little space! There's also high-speed Wi-Fi so you can make sure the 'gram knows about this cute place. 

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? Like sleeping in a giant marshmallow.
Location perks? You're a stone's throw from Mass MoCA (for those who like art).
Budget range? A dreamy weekend couple's getaway for a moderate price.

Book now
Advertising
The moosehead lakehouse in Beaver Cove
Courtesy: Airbnb

9. The moosehead lakehouse in Beaver Cove

Say hello to this stunning lakehouse in Beaver Cove, overlooking the nearby mountain range and forest overhead. This Airbnb in New England accommodates up to nine guests across three bedrooms and two bathrooms and an open-plan living space, ideal for large groups or families. Grab a kayak down the lake, sunbathe on the pebble-stone beach (perhaps not), or take a dip in the outdoor hot tub. Whatever the weather, you'll find something memorable to do here. 

Rooms? Three beds. Sleeps up to nine guests.
The mood? The perfect spot to reconnect with nature. Think lake sunrises, invigorating hikes, and hot cocoa by the firepit.
Location perks? Just a short drive from the Beaver Cove Marina.
Budget range? Pretty affordable – the ideal rental for large groups. 

Book now
The tree dwelling for two in Maine
Courtesy: Airbnb

10. The tree dwelling for two in Maine

A treehouse for grownups? Yes, please! With a nifty deck joining up two loftily located cabins, this unique getaway spot combines the spirit of aerial adventure with home comforts that you might not expect – heating, a king-size bed, a full bathroom, and a screened-in porch. Oh and let's not forget – there's a wood-fired hot tub! The kitchen doesn't have an oven, but you can cook up a storm on the two-burner stove and hunker down with someone special among the pines. Hankering for seafood? Don't worry, you might be up in the trees with nothing but views of water and woodlands, but if you wander to the wharf-side you'll find plenty to eat and drink – not least the famous Five Island Lobster Company, located surprisingly nearby.

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? A cozy, contemporary nest among the pines.
Location perks? Hunker down for an epic night under the stars.
Budget range? On the luxury the end of the bargain but it's the perfect little rendezvous for two. 
Time Out Tip: Embrace your sense of adventure by canoeing along the back river bend. 

Book now
Advertising
The picture-perfect cottage in Cape Cod
Courtesy: Airbnb

11. The picture-perfect cottage in Cape Cod

Adorned with summery color schemes and a nautical theme, this recently built but traditional-looking gambrel-style riverside cottage is perfect for those who want to experience Cape Cod's watery delights in comfort. Grab a kayak and get paddling, take a dive with the host's snorkeling gear, drink in the nearby ocean views, or simply enjoy the gorgeously pruned gardens. Or just spend the whole time snapping the local area and setting it to a backdrop of Vampire Weekend. It can sleep up to five, so it's perfect for families or groups of seafaring pals.

Rooms? Two beds. Sleeps up to five guests.
The mood? A sweet little cottage stay.
Location perks? Enjoy a peaceful stay in the suburbs, surrounded by beautiful landscapes. It's a great spot for enjoying watersports.
Budget range? A moderately-priced vacation rental, ideal for group trips. 

Book now
The waterfront home in Harrington
Courtesy: Airbnb

12. The waterfront home in Harrington

Keen to stay shoreside? Take a look at this amazing Airbnb on New England's coastline. Featuring two bedrooms and two bathrooms, it's an ideal family escape or couple's retreat. This private waterfront home also has a fully equipped kitchen, two fireplaces, and a large loft space. If you're looking to unplug and get out in nature, this is the place for you. Although, if you did need to check an email once in a while, there's Wi-Fi and Netflix for the kids if needed.

Rooms? Two beds. Sleeps up to six guests.
The mood? A waterfront paradise.
Location perks? Experience the best of Downeast on this beautiful private waterfront.
Budget range? An affordable steal for larger groups, or a luxury weekend getaway in Maine.

Book now
Advertising
The super historic farmhouse in New Hampshire
Courtesy: Airbnb

13. The super historic farmhouse in New Hampshire

Soak up New Hampshire history in this gawp-worthy red abode, originally built in 1755. With period charm in spades (note the old-school brick fireplace and massively wide floorboards) these impressive digs have also been recently renovated, so the kitchen, bathrooms, and bedrooms are all very much modern. They don't compromise on charm, though. No need for 18th-century ablutions then! Five minutes from the front door you can pick peaches and apples at the Hazelton orchards. Seeking less fruit and more city adventures? Take a trip to Boston, which is just an hour away. This massive space has gardens, decking, a pool, and more – meaning that you would do well to leave the big red house at all. 

Rooms? Five beds. Sleeps up to ten guests.
The mood? A rustic treasure.
Location perks? Explore endless hiking trails nearby.
Budget range? A stunning holiday rental with affordable rates, ideal for large bookings with family or friends.

Book now
The secluded woodland cabin in Vermont
Courtesy: Airbnb

14. The secluded woodland cabin in Vermont

Get some mates together (up to six, in fact) and hunker down around the stove at this cozy retreat in northeast Vermont. Hidden away among the state’s famed luscious foliage, it’s also fitted with all the modern amenities you could really ask for – as well as added extras like a hammock and a proper barbeque. 

Rooms? Two beds. Sleeps up to six guests.
The mood? Embrace your Taylor Swift Folklore era.
Location perks? Head to Groton State Forest, just ten minutes away, for some seriously impressive stargazing.
Budget range? Budget-friendly rates for an off-the-grid adventure. 

Book now
Advertising
The octagonal masterpiece in Massachusetts
Courtesy: Airbnb

15. The octagonal masterpiece in Massachusetts

Homes come in all shapes and sizes, but how are octagonal? Well, here’s one to feast your eyes on. This treehouse in the pretty little Massachusetts town of Otis has eight sides to it, allowing in tons of light and providing plenty of space inside. However, no matter how nice the inside of this treehouse is – think tasteful décor with a magnificent red fire stove – the highlight is always outside: namely the rental’s spectacular views out over the surrounding forest.

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to four guests.
The mood? A real hidden treasure in the woods.
Location perks? Did we mention the spacious deck? It's perfect for soaking in the epic views and enjoying a delicious summer BBQ.
Budget range? A once-in-a-lifetime trip for four with a decent price tag. 

Book now
The A-frame escape in Bethlehem
Courtesy: Airbnb

16. The A-frame escape in Bethlehem

Just. Look. At. That. This elegant A-frame is a freakin’ gorgeous work of design kitted out with homely mid-century furniture. Not far from the hillside towns of Bethlehem (not that one) and Littleton, hotspots for hikers and antique shopping, this place is ideal for either exploring the local nature or simply sitting back and watching the world go by through the chalet’s floor-to-ceiling windows. Simply stunning.

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to two guests.
The mood? The perfect place to cozy up.
Location perks? Head out and hit the ski slopes, hiking trails, and local restaurants.
Budget range? An affordable romantic getaway for two

Book now
Advertising
The historic brownstone in Boston
Courtesy: Airbnb

17. The historic brownstone in Boston

Explore Boston like a boss with this 1200sqft light-filled condo as your base. Located across two floors of a traditional brownstone building, it's a short hop from the subway so you can speed into the city with ease. However, the immediate neighborhood of Jamaica Plain boasts tasty eateries should you not fancy the commute. Complete with parking, a kitchen, and washing facilities, this spacious pad also has characterful interiors making it a wonderful place to call your Bostonian home. What's more, furry friends are welcome, too – it just doesn't get better than that.

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to three guests.
The mood? A true historic build.
Location perks? Enjoy a peaceful stay with easy access to Boston Center via train.
Budget range? An affordable rental that's super close to Center Street.

Book now
The uber-luxurious barn loft in Vermont
Courtesy: Airbnb

18. The uber-luxurious barn loft in Vermont

Experience some rustic luxury in this roomy barn (previous guests have given a thumbs up to the Ralph Lauren bed sheets), which is situated close to the historic college town of Burlington, the Green Mountains, and Lake Champlain. Although it's attached to the host's house, it's still entirely separate so you can enjoy some downtime in privacy and bask in floods of natural light from the cupola. Hiked far and wide? Step into the garden and have a tranquil moment by the pond, or if you feel like vegging out after all that fresh air, there's a TV and microwave. The barn itself has been featured in Boston Magazine as a place to stay, and with its simple yet stunning interiors, location, and light-filled rooms, we're not remotely surprised.

Rooms? One bed. Sleeps up to three guests.
The mood? A beautiful country escape.
Location perks? Kick back and relax in one of the many nearby wineries. 
Budget range? Pretty affordable for all this tranquillity.

Book now
Recommended

    More on Airbnb

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.