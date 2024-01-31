1. The rustic barn in Maine
Live out the preppy New England aesthetic in this cute converted carriage house. The rustic barn walls and beamed ceilings have been delicately white-washed and the rooms dotted with smart antiques and dreamy flower arrangements. Have breakfast in front of the beautiful French windows which look out over a meadow and a five-acre pond and island, which is private for guests. Make the most of the outdoor space which is full of sculpted flower beds and pretty window boxes and has a sun-soaked patio perfect for outdoor dining.
Rooms? One. Two guests.
Mood? Cosy cottage living.
Location perks? Open spaces with rolling views and close to East Boothbay General Store where you can pick up coffees and freshly baked goodies.
Budget range? Top-end.