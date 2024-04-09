1. An expertly designed desert home in Beatty, Nevada
This modern home in smack bang the middle of nowhere, sprawls across 80 acres of desert land, providing killer views of Death Valley. But, don't let the name scare you—it's safe to visit as long as you watch out for the blazing temperatures. In fact, over a million tourists head to this desert spot every year, drawn to its unique landscape. Inside the property, you've got three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a sleek kitchen, and a spacious living area that spills onto a deck (with a hot tub) when you open up the sliding glass doors.
Beds? Three bedrooms. Sleeps up to six guests.
The space: A modern pad with killer desert and mountain views.
Location perks: If you're up for a little mingling, you're only about 20 miles from Death Valley National Park.
Budget range: This one’s on the pricier side, but score an early booking and you might snag a sweet deal.