United States
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Usa secluded airbnbs
Airbnb

The 12 best secluded Airbnbs in the USA for the perfect remote escape

Looking to escape the everyday hustle? Treat yourself to a secluded escape at one of these hidden gem Airbnbs spread across America.

Written by
Sarah Medina
Contributors
Rosemary Waugh
,
Alys Lloyd
&
Talia Stanton
Advertising

We've all been there – you step into your dream vacation spot only to find it swamped with tourists who seem to have copied your exact itinerary. And sure, city escapes to places like New York and LA do have an undeniable charm, but sometimes it’s nice to break free from the crowds and opt for a peaceful getaway.

So why not opt for a remote Airbnb where you can soak up nature's beauty? From cozy cabins nestled near scenic hiking trails to floating tiki huts that gently sway in the ocean (yes, really), Airbnb's selection of unique, secluded properties promises the serenity and rejuvenation we all crave. 

To make your isolated adventure dream a reality, we've pulled together a list of our absolute favorite secluded Airbnb rentals across the United States. Whether you’re a solo traveler on a backpacking adventure or a busy family craving some peace and quiet, we like to think there’s a little something for everyone on this extensive list. So, pack your essentials, start the car, and get ready for a vacation like no other. 

Updated April 2024: Upon further investigation, we discovered two new properties that would fit perfectly in this list – and there's no way we were going to keep them a secret. Check out the forest cabin with an outdoor sauna and the China Mountain House that's been raved about in the press. 

RECOMMENDED:
🌲Check out the most unique Airbnbs in the US
💸Discover the best Airbnb penthouses in the US
🏠Looking for a unique stay? These are the ‘guest favorite’ Airbnbs you need to see
🇺🇸Explore the best Airbnbs in the USA

Who makes the cut? While we might not stay in every Airbnb featured, we've based our list on top reviews, hosts, and amenities to find you the best stays. This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, see our affiliate guidelines.

The best, most secluded Airbnbs in the US

An expertly designed desert home in Beatty, Nevada
Courtesy: Airbnb

1. An expertly designed desert home in Beatty, Nevada

This modern home in smack bang the middle of nowhere, sprawls across 80 acres of desert land, providing killer views of Death Valley. But, don't let the name scare youit's safe to visit as long as you watch out for the blazing temperatures. In fact, over a million tourists head to this desert spot every year, drawn to its unique landscape. Inside the property, you've got three bedrooms, two bathrooms, an office, a sleek kitchen, and a spacious living area that spills onto a deck (with a hot tub) when you open up the sliding glass doors.

Beds? Three bedrooms. Sleeps up to six guests.
The space: A modern pad with killer desert and mountain views. 
Location perks: If you're up for a little mingling, you're only about 20 miles from Death Valley National Park. 
Budget range: This one’s on the pricier side, but score an early booking and you might snag a sweet deal.

Book now
A tropical treehouse in Fern Forest, Hawaii
Courtesy: Airbnb

2. A tropical treehouse in Fern Forest, Hawaii

The host of this unique Airbnb spent three months of their life crafting this beautiful tropical treehouse. And trust us, it's pretty spectacular. When you arrive, a red cinder path guides you through the jungle straight to your own personal paradise. Downstairs, there's a chill hanging bed and a tiny staircase with a trapdoor that leads to the main house, tucked among the trees. Inside, expect a gorgeously designed bedroom, a unique bathroom, and a wraparound lanai that offers an epic 360-degree view of the lush jungle. Oh, and there's a counter stocked with local coffee and snacks - those thoughtful touches really do make all the difference.

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The space: A true jungle hideout.
Location perks: Hawaii's Volcano National Park, home to two of the world's most active volcanoes, is just 10 miles away.
Budget range: It's a moderately priced, one-of-a-kind kind of stay that's worth every penny.

Book now
Advertising
A floating tiki hut in Key West, Florida
Courtesy: Airbnb

3. A floating tiki hut in Key West, Florida

You'll need a boat ride to access this property but trust us, it's worth it. You'll have your own private hammock, stand-up paddleboards, and front-row seats to catch glimpses of dolphins and manatees. But fear not, even though you’re literally in the ocean, you'll still have all the comforts you need, including a cozy king-size bed, a swanky bathroom, and even a roto-molded cooler to keep your drinks chill. Plus, there's an Alexa on board to set the mood with lighting or cue up your favorite tunes.

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The space: Check out the pics—it's a seriously unique spot. 
Location perks: When was the last time you stayed smack in the middle of the ocean? This place takes glamping to a whole new level. 
Budget range: A bit of a splurge but it's an experience worth every penny.

Book now
A modernist escape in Rockbridge, Ohio
Airbnb

4. A modernist escape in Rockbridge, Ohio

Tucked away on 18.5 acres in the picturesque Hocking Hills, "The Box Top" is no ordinary home—it's crafted from three intermodal shipping containers. With three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a tone of breathtaking views, it's the perfect spot to reconnect with nature while still enjoying those luxury vacation comforts, including a six-person hot tub, an outdoor swinging chair, and a gas grill. So, whether you're snuggled up by the gas fireplace in winter or sipping cocktails on the rooftop patio, this spot delivers it all.

Beds? Three bedrooms. Sleeps up to six guests.
The space: A cozy home in the heart of the forest.
Location perks: Enjoy loads of outdoor activities, including zip-lining, canoe trips, hiking and biking trails, fishing, and horseback riding.
Budget range: A reasonably priced option when split between six.

Book now
Advertising
A Hobbit-inspired home in Orondo, Washington
Courtesy: Airbnb

5. A Hobbit-inspired home in Orondo, Washington

Embrace your inner Bilbo Baggins with a stay at this Hobbit-inspired home nestled in the Columbia River Gorge mountainside. Inside, you’ll discover adorable interiors and snug corners perfect for cozying up with your chosen co-guest. Step out through the iconic round doorways to take in beautiful views across six acres of land, all of which you can hike and explore. Quick tip: if you're booking between December and March, a four-wheel drive vehicle is a must to navigate the snowy terrain.

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two. 
The space: Live out your Lord of the Rings fantasy. 
Location perks: This spot is super secluded. Seriously, the closest thing you’ll have to neighbors will be deer, rabbits, birds, and grouse.
Budget range: You’re paying for the novelty.

Book now
A see-through dome in Woodridge, New York
Courtesy: Airbnb

6. A see-through dome in Woodridge, New York

Tucked away on a 12-acre property, this see-through yurt offers a unique and secluded stay in the Catskill mountains, complete with access to numerous hiking trails. For guests staying in the dome, there are outdoor double hot showers, a sink, and a spacious bathtub. Not to mention the alpacas, sheep, and goats that roam freely. Your furry pals can enjoy a swim in the nearby pond, and there's even a resident dog named Beulah who’s ready to make friends with your four-legged companions. While you could technically venture out for a day trip to NYC (you’re only 90 miles away), we recommend embracing the secluded vibes and taking it easy.

Beds? One bed. Sleeps sixteen-plus guests (sounds strange, right? Essentially, extra guests should bring their own bedding and air mattresses).
The space: A real community vibe.
Location perks: Roll out your yoga mat and join the weekly Sunday yoga class at 12:30. It's donation-based and open to everyone, regardless of experience. 
Budget range: A great choice for large groups.

Book now
Advertising
A cozy woodland home in Sandy, Oregon
Airbnb

7. A cozy woodland home in Sandy, Oregon

This sleek home brings Scandinavian-inspired elegance to Oregon's pine woods. Boasting four bedrooms, two outdoor decks, a spacious dining and living area, and a fully equipped kitchen, it's your ticket to escape the city and immerse yourself in nature's embrace. Kick off the day with a refreshing stroll around the property's five acres, then return for a delicious brunch on the deck. And for those post-skiing or hiking evenings, nothing beats winding down in the six-person hot tub.

Beds? Four bedrooms. Sleeps up to seven guests.
The space: A rustic woodland haven with interiors that'll steal your heart.
Location perks: You’re a thirty-minute drive away from Mount Hood or the Columbia Gorge entrance.
Budget range: A mid-range gem, ideal for larger groups.

Book now
A dog-friendly private island in Presque Isle, Wisconsin
Courtesy: Airbnb

8. A dog-friendly private island in Presque Isle, Wisconsin

Treat yourself to a once-in-a-lifetime adventure on this private island nestled in Katinka Lake. With three spacious bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, a generously sized lounge area, and a fully loaded kitchen, this beautifully decorated home guarantees a secluded, VIP experience like no other. Venture outside to explore four acres of land, complete with a winding granite path that spans the length of the island, before snuggling up in front of the fire for a family movie night. Keep in mind, accessing the home requires a watercraft (given its island setting), but don’t worry, you can reach out to the host about pontoon rentals, unless, of course, you happen to have your own boat lying around...

Beds? Three bedrooms. Sleeps sixteen-plus guests.
The space: Enjoy four acres of your very own paradise on Katinka Lake. 
Location perks: You’re an hour away from  Black River Harbor Pavilion. But we reckon you might find it hard to leave your private island oasis. 
Budget range: Let's just say this is a luxurious stay that speaks for itself.

Book now
Advertising
A secluded treehouse in Atlanta, Georgia
Courtesy: Airbnb

9. A secluded treehouse in Atlanta, Georgia

This secluded treehouse is divided into three distinct areas - Mind, Body, and Spirit - all of which are connected by rustic rope-bridges that add character to the entire property. The Mind room, aka the sitting area, features antique furnishings and intriguing artifacts like 80-year-old butterfly wing windows and a plaster cast of a Siberian Tiger paw. As you venture over to the Body room, or the bedroom, you’ll discover a ridiculously comfortable bed on wheels that can be wheeled out onto an outdoor platform, offering incredible treetop views - cool, right? And lastly, the Spirit area is open to the elements, with an outdoor deck that surrounds the majestic 'Old Man,' a 165-year-old Southern Short-Lead Pine tree. 

Beds? One bedroom. Sleeps up to two guests.
The space: Trust us, this place is truly the treehouse of dreams.
Location perks: You’ve got the best of both worlds here. A peaceful, private location that’s still in the middle of Atlanta. 
Budget range: Not too bad.

Book now
An invisible house in Joshua Tree, California
Courtesy: Airbnb

10. An invisible house in Joshua Tree, California

This ‘invisible home’ scored a shoutout as "one of the most mind-blowing homes in the world on Airbnb” straight from the Airbnb CEO himself. If that doesn't grab your attention, what will? It's loaded with top-notch luxuries, including a 100-foot indoor pool, an 86-inch TV, and floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that bring the outdoors in. And get this, you've got a whopping 90 acres of private desert at your disposal, complete with your very own 4,000-foot mountain peak. If boujee remote living is what you're after, this is your golden ticket.

Beds? Three bedrooms. Sleeps up to eight guests.
The space: It's less of an Airbnb and more of a modern art masterpiece. 
Location perks: You're pretty close to the Joshua Tree National Park entrance and downtown Joshua Tree. Oh, and Palm Springs is just a 45-minute drive away.
Budget range: So luxe, your wallet might shed a tear.

Book now
Advertising
A sky-high mega home in Port Orford, Oregon
Airbnb

11. A sky-high mega home in Port Orford, Oregon

This property, appropriately hailed 'China Mountain House', is perched 200ft above the ocean – making the surrounding 40 miles of coastline the main attraction. The breathtaking landscape surrounds the house, and is honoured by the huge windows that have been installed so you never have to take your eye off the view; you can even take to the deck for a close look. High ceilings add to the drama of this unique structure, and it even houses original art pieces and a fireplace. 

Beds? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to four guests. 
The space: A grand contemporary space with the view as the focal point. 
Location perks: Imagine watching the sunset from the that deck?  
Budget range: Pricey but priceless. 

Book now
A forest cabin in Wilmington, New York
Airbnb

12. A forest cabin in Wilmington, New York

This new construction can be found in the heart of the Adirondack Mountains, concealed by tall trees as far as the eye can see. For those lucky enough to track it down, you're in for a relaxing getaway that will leave you feeling at one with nature. It's impossible not to feel cozy while in this one-of-a-kind cabin, with its ecelctic furniture and quirky features like a bunkbed that's made from tree trunks. The outdoor firepit and private sauna and the perfect places to relax after a long day of exploring. 

Beds? Two bedrooms. Sleeps up to four guests. 
The space: A camping trip taken to the next level. 
Location perks: The Ausable River and Lake Everest are both within walking distance.
Budget range: Moderately priced. 

Book now

More travel inspiration

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.