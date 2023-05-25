1. New York
This unique duplex will have you checking out one of NYC's buzziest neighborhoods in style. Watch over the city from the three balconies and roof terrace, with amazing Manhattan skyline views acting as a backdrop to laid-back lunches and evening drinks. Each room has a queen-sized bed and there's enough space for six people, so ideal for couples and groups. As for the area? There are vibrant innovative eateries, trendy bars, and the gorgeous Gentry Plaza State Park all close by.
Where is it? Queens, NYC
Best for: Group trips