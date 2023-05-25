Looking for the perfect spot for your next vacation? Check out our expert's pick of the best Airbnb penthouses

No one needs an excuse to stay in a gorgeous penthouse, live a life like the one in The Great Gatsby, and rest in luxury for a night or more. Even if you might have to take ten or more guests to split the cost (don't worry, they're not all that spenny).

Airbnb has an array of perfect penthouses, so you're in good hands. From New York skyline views to historic lofts in the Windy City, you can find one to suit any budget, taste, and size. We’ve scoured the whole of the US – from east to west and (almost) everywhere in between – to find the finest rooftop rentals available on Airbnb. Start planning for a trip to one of these perfect Airbnb penthouses.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.