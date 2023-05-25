United States
Timeout

New York penthouse
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

The best Airbnb penthouses in the US

Looking for the perfect spot for your next vacation? Check out our expert's pick of the best Airbnb penthouses

Written by
Danielle Goldstein
Contributors
Alex Floyd-Douglass
&
Camila Karalyte
No one needs an excuse to stay in a gorgeous penthouse, live a life like the one in The Great Gatsby, and rest in luxury for a night or more. Even if you might have to take ten or more guests to split the cost (don't worry, they're not all that spenny). 

Airbnb has an array of perfect penthouses, so you're in good hands. From New York skyline views to historic lofts in the Windy City, you can find one to suit any budget, taste, and size. We’ve scoured the whole of the US – from east to west and (almost) everywhere in between – to find the finest rooftop rentals available on Airbnb. Start planning for a trip to one of these perfect Airbnb penthouses.

This article includes affiliate links. These links have no influence on our editorial content. For more information, click here.  

Best US Airbnb penthouses

New York
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

1. New York

This unique duplex will have you checking out one of NYC's buzziest neighborhoods in style. Watch over the city from the three balconies and roof terrace, with amazing Manhattan skyline views acting as a backdrop to laid-back lunches and evening drinks. Each room has a queen-sized bed and there's enough space for six people, so ideal for couples and groups. As for the area? There are vibrant innovative eateries, trendy bars, and the gorgeous Gentry Plaza State Park all close by.

Where is it? Queens, NYC
Best for: Group trips

Book now
Florida
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

2. Florida

This place is all about the views, views, views. Giving you amazing panoramas of the ocean, this swish Hollywood home oozes luxury vibes with its white leather furniture and silver accents. Of course, you've got speaker systems and top-of-the-range technology throughout the space, but you really want to be outdoors. Enjoy a coffee on the balcony every morning before checking out the pool area and beach below. Meanwhile, you've got an eclectic blend of malls and mangrove forests to explore on day trips around the area.

Where is it? Hollywood, Florida
Best for: Group trips

Book now
Las Vegas
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

3. Las Vegas

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas! Unless you’ve just spent the night in a penthouse at the four-star Palms Place hotel, in which case you’re going to want to tell everybody. It’ll cost you almost a lot, but you can split that with 14 of your nearest and dearest. For your money, you’ll get a 3,400-square-foot base that’s just over a mile from The Strip and comes with an infinity hot tub that goes right to the edge of the balcony. Plus, there’s a pool table, floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, free parking, and access to the onsite gym and pool.

Where is it? Paradise in Las Vegas
Best for: Big group

Book now
Virginia
Courtesy: Airbnb

4. Virginia

Experience the city of Lynchburg, Virginia in this historic yet modern penthouse, within walking distance of downtown. Sleeping up to five guests in three bedrooms (apparently the beds are worth raving about), the top-floor penthouse Airbnb provides a space for entertaining and resting on your trip. Offering everything you might need for a comfortable stay, like a large office space (work never sleeps), an open-concept kitchen, and a dining room, it'll be your new home away from home, wherever that might be. The interior is stylish but laidback, oozing with industrial charm and the exposed brickwork adds a touch of urban chic. It will be hard to leave when your trip ends. 

Where is it? Lynchburg, Virginia
Best for: chilled trips with a group of friends

Book now
Los Angeles
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

5. Los Angeles

Settle into the Hollywood Hills like a celeb at this penthouse that was apparently once owned by Charlie Chaplin. It’s close to hot spots like Sunset Strip and Vine, the Walk of Fame, Hollywood Bowl, and Griffith Observatory, but you’ll definitely want a car to get you around, so it’s just as well this place comes with free parking spot on the drive right outside. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer unparalleled views over Hollywood and Downtown LA, there are two bedrooms that will comfortably sleep four in total, the furnishings are chic and modern, and there’s optional pink mood lighting. Ooh la la.

Where is it? Beachwood Canyon in LA
Best for: Romantic getaway or families

Book now
Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

6. Miami

There’s nothing like the smell of sea air in the morning. Get that feeling every morning you wake up in this South Beach penthouse, which looks out over the Atlantic. It has a hot tub on its private balcony, as well as steps down to the beach, which will lead you to all the fun of the island, including the nearby Time Out Market, Flamingo Park (with a baseball stadium, soccer field, and eight-lane pool) and the Botanical Garden. The light and airy property sleeps four.

Where is it? South Beach in Miami
Best for: Romantic getaway

Book now
St Louis
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

7. St Louis

Whether you’re in St Louis to catch the Cardinals at Busch Stadium, scale the iconic Gateway Arch, or attend the free annual Whitaker Music Festival, The Aviators penthouse makes for the perfect base. This Midtown spot provides easy access to all the popular attractions, but you’d be forgiven for wanting to stay in too. The exposed brick walls and beams, along with hardwood floors, exude luxury. There’s a unique curved kitchen, ample seating, walk-in wardrobes, and plush king-sized beds, with enough room for 10 guests.

Where is it? Midtown in St Louis
Best for: Big groups

Book now
Boston
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

8. Boston

Situated at the top of a modern New England duplex, this Seaport stay sleeps six. It’s in the same Southie neighborhood as one of the city's best shoreline parks, the 22-acre Castle Island, along with the Institute of Contemporary Art. It’s also a good base from which to reach the aquarium and Chinatown. There are three bedrooms with three queen beds, a free, albeit modest, parking space, and a quaint balcony with a spiral staircase to the roof terrace that provides lovely views of the Boston Channel.

Where is it? Seaport in Boston
Best for: Families

Book now
Atlanta
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

9. Atlanta

Looking for a fancy, romancy weekend away? Look no further than Atlanta. Not only does it offer loads to do, like World of Coca-Cola, Fox Theatre, Georgia Aquarium, and State Farm Arena – all of which are within walking distance of this Midtown property – but you can bag a penthouse. This one, in particular, sleeps two in a king-size bed, offers 360º views of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows, has a private balcony, and allows access to the in-house pool, 24/7 gym, and bar/restaurant.

Where is it? Midtown in Atlanta
Best for: Romantic getaway

Book now
Salt Lake City
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

10. Salt Lake City

If you like skiing, you’ll love this Salt Lake City penthouse. Not only are the Wasatch Mountains within easy reach, but you can see them from the window of this Downtown spot, which sleeps nine. Housed in an old toy factory, the homely penthouse boasts flowers, knickknacks, and artwork around the space, plus lovely finishing touches like a basket on each bed filled with towels, scrubs, and toiletries. It’s also within convenient walking distance of Vivint Arena and The Gateway and City Creek malls.

Where is it? Downtown in Salt Lake City
Best for: Big groups and families

Book now
St Louis
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

11. St Louis

Alright, so we’re including another St Louis penthouse hosted by the same person, but it was simply too brilliant to leave out. Dubbed The Gatsby, you can just imagine the levels of opulence in this place. The décor is second to none, with deep, royal hues throughout, chandeliers, art deco embellishments and artwork, grand stairways, and fine natural materials, like marble and dark woods all over the place. A lush terrace not only provides views of one of the most popular points of the city, but also the stunning 1930s architecture. It’s more than The Aviators, but also sleeps 10.

Where is it? Midtown in St Louis
Best for: Big groups

Book now
San Francisco
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

12. San Francisco

Few places are as fun to visit as California’s Golden City, especially if you’re a foodie, as you can get everything from Michelin-starred eats to cheap bites. It’s the latter we’re concerned with here, as the Mission District is home to the ‘Mission burrito’, which dates back to the 1960s and is noted for its gigantic size. And let’s face it, after you’ve spent $300 a night on this cute, artfully designed penthouse, you’ll be after an affordable night out. Of course, you could always save a few cents by staying in and admiring the views across the city from the terrace.

Where is it? Mission District in San Francisco
Best for: Romantic getaway

Book now
Seattle
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

13. Seattle

Looking for somewhere packed with activities for all the family to enjoy? Book this Belltown penthouse, which sleeps six people comfortably. Seattle Aquarium, Great Wheel, Olympic Sculpture Park, Space Needle, and the funky Frank Gehry-designed Museum of Pop Culture are all a short walk away, so you can happily leave your car in the parking garage, where there’s a free spot for occupants of the penthouse. The building also has an indoor pool, sauna, 24/7 fitness center, and rooftop deck to explore, while the apartment itself has a smart TV, fully equipped kitchen, and a balcony overlooking the courtyard.

Where is it? Belltown in Seattle
Best for: Families

Book now
Las Vegas
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

14. Las Vegas

Want to give your beau that luxury treatment? Book a night or two in The Signature at MGM Grand. This penthouse won’t break the bank and you’ll be in a secure, gated resort with a jacuzzi, access to the shared pool, and free valet parking. Located just two blocks from The Strip, you’ll have easy access to all the casinos, eateries, and attractions, or you can simply gaze upon them through your 37th-floor windows. There is room for four here, but the second bed is a sofa bed right next to the main king-size bed, so don’t invite anyone you’re not extremely comfortable around.

Where is it? Paradise in Las Vegas
Best for: Romantic getaway

Book now
Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

15. Chicago

Got a big ol’ group of buds traveling together? Stay in style at this epic River West penthouse, which sleeps up to 20. There are lots of amenities on the doorstep and it’s right by the Chicago Blue Line Station, so you can easily reach Lincoln Park, live music gem The Hideout, and the gallery district on Chicago Avenue. However, with a games room complete with Xbox, poker table, fussball, and shuffleboard, not to mention three large-screen TVs, an integrated Soundsystem, and a stunning city view from the roof terrace, you’d be forgiven for wanting to stay in.

Where is it? River West in Chicago
Best for: Big groups

Book now
San Francisco
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

16. San Francisco

If you’re traveling in a big group of multiple families, this sizeable penthouse that sleeps 12 is especially good, as it has four separate bedrooms, each with a few beds. There are plenty of toys and games for kids dotted about, there’s a big ol’ TV and sound system in the living room, and the view looks out over the bay and Alcatraz. It’s a bit of a bargain, especially when you consider that it’s within walking distance of Fisherman’s Wharf and its resident sea lions, Embarcadero, Coit Tower, and more.

Where is it? North Beach in San Francisco
Best for: Families and big groups

Book now
Memphis
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

17. Memphis

This colorful, open-plan, loft-style penthouse is exactly what you’d expect in such a creative city. Exposed brick walls contrast with graffiti artwork, there’s a pool table, 60-inch TV, and even a bottle of Champers on arrival. You can fit six comfortably here, there’s free parking, a fab view of Downtown Memphis and Beale Street is only a short walk away, where you’ll find restaurants and bars aplenty. The legendary Sun Studio (Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley both recorded albums there) is nearby too, while Presley's Graceland mansion is only a ten-minute drive.

Where is it? Downtown in Memphis
Best for: Big groups

Book now
Nashville
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

18. Nashville

Traveling with the entire clan, furry friends included? Take a trip to Nashville and stay in this Edgehill penthouse, which sleeps five and allows up to four dogs. It’s a stone’s throw from Music Row and The Gulch, and just a five-minute drive from Downtown. Those staying here can enjoy full use of the pool, gym, and landscaped courtyard, but the penthouse itself has a sizeable balcony with plenty of seating for lounging and eating. The décor is stylish, with nods to Nashville’s musical heritage, including a wall-mounted guitar, vinyl records, vintage gig posters, and a Johnny Cash mural.

Where is it? Edgehill in Nashville
Best for: Families

Book now
New Orleans
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

19. New Orleans

Whether you’re visiting for Mardi Gras or not, this penthouse is conveniently located in the Central Business District, which is within walking distance of the historic French Quarter, the shopping mecca that is Magazine Street, the Garden District, and the Mississippi River. Situated in a beautiful nineteenth-century building brimming with character, you can fit eight in here. The décor is ornate with a hint of baroque that some will find chic and others chintzy. There’s also a cute terrace with sun loungers from which to escape the bustle of the streets below.

Where is it? Central Business District in New Orleans
Best for: Families and big groups

Book now
San Diego
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

20. San Diego

Fancy a stay right on the beach? This Airbnb Plus listing offers just that. Sleeping six in Mission Beach, the penthouse looks out over the ocean through huge windows that run the length of the property. There’s a fully equipped stainless-steel kitchen, plus an outdoor kitchen/barbecue area on the patio, which is shared with the rest of the building but offers direct access to the beach. There's five miles of boardwalk to explore and keep all ages happy, featuring restaurants, mini-golf, and the amusements of Belmont Park which has a beautiful 1920s wooden roller coaster.

Where is it? Mission Beach in San Diego
Best for: Families

Book now
Chicago
Photograph: Courtesy Airbnb

21. Chicago

Similar to the one above, this is also a chic penthouse for larger groups (it means you're paying a little less per person though). Found in a historic 1920s building, the home overlooks Fulton Market which is at the heart of the city's dining and nightlife scene. Inside, you'll find an open living space that's great for entertaining and cooking meals together. There's even bare brick walls, concrete flooring, and timber details to add the industrial feel. As for sleeping arrangements, there are three rooms with si double beds and a pull-out in the living room – so you can draw straws for that.

Where is it? West Loop in Chicago
Best for: Big groups

Book now
