Glamping in a national park seems like the best way to see incredible natural wonders while not roughing it too hard. (Although, we are big fans of pitching a modest tent.) Now, AutoCamp is unveiling a new glamping resort coming to Zion, as reported by Travel + Leisure, and you can choose to stay in a decked-out canvas tent, a retro 31-foot Airstream trailer, an X-Suite (which looks similar to a shipping container converted to living quarters) or a BaseCamp suite, which combines a tent and an Airstream.

The site set on 16 acres in Virgin, Utah, opens in May, but you can book now. It’s not in park limits but has direct access so you don’t need to drive through Zion’s front entrance. The setting’s gorgeous with Utah’s red rock formations and plenty of open skies. You can climb the trail to the top of Angel’s Landing—a nearly 1,500-foot rock formation—to connect with spectacular views, explore The Narrows, that iconic slot canyon you’ve doubtless seen photos of, or try canyoneering in the sandstone cliffs.

The Virgin River runs through the planned glamping site, so you can catch some refreshing time by the water (there will also be a pool). And if you’re not into cooking, AutoCamp Zion has an onsite place to grab a meal called The Kitchen with items like a veggie harvest bowl or banana almond overnight oats—a far cry from the flame-spotted hot dog you might otherwise be eyeing. There’s also an upscale general store with local beer and wine options, cheeseboard set-ups and ice cream.

At your site, you’ll have a private patio with a grill, firepit and dining area, and no need to shiver or sweat: air conditioning and heaters are there to make this feel less like camping and more like a hotel space. You will have luxe towels and robes to visit the spa-inspired bathrooms (although the tents do not include adjoining bathrooms) with walk-in showers: pit toilets are the pits, and you won’t experience them here.

And although we thoroughly recommend the starshow in the sky above you, we can understand that you might want to catch a TV show after a long day hiking, and the units come with flat-screen, smart-enabled TVs. Finally, the built-in audio system with Bluetooth lets you replace nature’s song with one of your choosing.

Rates begin at $299/night and once fully operational this May, AutoCamp will be open from April through October.



