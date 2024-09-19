Subscribe
Yellowstone stargazing
Photograph: Shutterstock/Mike Ver Sprill
Photograph: Shutterstock/Mike Ver Sprill

The best places for stargazing in the U.S.

These mind-blowing places for stargazing in the USA offer uninterrupted views of the sparkling night sky.

Few experiences are more humbling than gazing into the dark night sky filled with stars—and, if you’re lucky, you may even be able to spot planets, galaxies and even the International Space Station. Unfortunately, though, this is no longer possible in many parts of the country due to light pollution. In fact, it’s been reported that nearly 80 percent of Americans can no longer see the Milky Way from where they live.

With that said, it’s no surprise that astrotourism is on the rise, with many folks flocking hundreds—if not thousands—of miles from home in search of a starry sky. However, you may not have to travel too far from home to enjoy top-notch stargazing opps. That’s because the United States is home to over 60 International Dark Sky Reserves, which are designated and protected areas of land that have exceptional quality of nighttime darkness and advocate for a reduction in light pollution.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best places to stargaze in the U.S., from the mountains and national parks to the beaches and beyond.

Best places to stargaze in the U.S.

1. Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve | Sun Valley, ID

Photograph: Courtesy Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve

Spanning more than 1,400 square miles across Idaho, the Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve makes up one of the largest "pools" of natural nighttime darkness in the U.S. You can take in the stars from many parts of the state. Still, one of the best is vacationing in Sun Valley or Ketchum. Throughout both towns, you'll find themed Dark Sky dinners and events where you can learn about the stars and even speak to local astronomers.  

2. Big Bend National Park, TX

Photograph: Unplash/Under Lucky Stars

Located near the Mexican border in southwest Texas, Big Bend's massive surface area (over 800,000 acres!) and little-to-no light pollution make it one of the best spots to stargaze in America. As such, it’s no surprise that this remote national park has been recognized as an International Dark Sky Park. So, go ahead and make yourself comfortable amongst the cacti—Big Bend is the largest protected area of the Chihuahuan Desert topography and ecology in the United States—as you behold the stars.

3. Canyonlands National Park, UT

Photograph: Unplash/Under Lucky Stars

Canyonlands' countless canyons and fantastically formed buttes, carved by the Colorado River and its tributaries, make it a popular destination for adventure-seekers in the Southwest. With pristine panoramic views and over 337,000 acres of desert landscape, it's also one of the best national parks to gaze at the stars. Moreover, this national park boasts one of the darkest skies in the USA, which is why it’s been deemed a Gold-Tier International Dark Sky Park.

4. Yellowstone National Park, WY, MT and ID

Photograph: Shutterstock/Mike Ver Sprill

It should come as no surprise that our nation’s oldest national park—which spans Wyoming, Montana and Idaho—offers some seriously spectacular stargazing opps. This is due to its low levels of light pollution and wide-open spaces. Per its website, most of the park’s 3.400-plus square miles are free of artificial light. Additionally, the Milky Way is visible between April and October, making these months the best time to visit. Mammoth Hot Springs, Mount Washburn and the Upper Geyser Basin (where you’ll find the famous Old Faithful, which is, hands down, the most famous of the park’s 500 geysers) are among the most beloved spots in the park for stargazing.

5. Voyageurs National Park, MN

Photograph: Unplash/Under Lucky Stars

This northern Minnesota park, located close to the Canadian border, is already known for its stunning forestry and lakes. Throw in the fact that the park welcomes less than 250,000 yearly visitors—and naturally, low light pollution—and you have one of the best places to stargaze in the Midwest. It’s been recognized by The International Dark Sky Association. Voyageurs is a maze of interconnected water highways, so plan by bringing your own watercraft or reserving one in advance for floating under the stars. Yes, it’s just as magical as it sounds.

6. Rappahannock County Park, VA

Joyce Harman/Dark Skies of Rappahannock

Don't be fooled by this park’s unassuming name and lack of accolades: No, Rappahannock isn't a national park or even a state park. It is, however, an International Dark Sky Park. Additionally, interestingly enough, Rappahannock—which sits at the gateway to Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountains, just miles from the iconic Appalachian Trail—is one of few places on the East Coast where you can see the Milky Way shimmer and shine from above.

7. Lassen Volcanic National Park, CA

Photograph: Unsplash/Under Lucky Stars

Lassen Volcanic National Park in northern California is crisscrossed by a beautiful network of stunning lakes and trails; however, the real showstopper is its namesake volcanoes and jagged peaks littered throughout the park. Even more amazing? The spectacular scenery is mirrored in the night sky thanks to extremely low light pollution, making it one of the most magical spots to spend a night under the stars.

8. Great Basin National Park, NV

Photograph: Unplash/Under Lucky Stars

Great Basin National Park is huge—it covers much of Nevada, Oregon, and Utah and even pokes into sections of California, Idaho, and Wyoming—so it may come as no surprise that you’ll find unpolluted areas in this great expanse of land. Best of all, the International Dark Sky Park-designated destination sees less than 150,000 visitors per year, so you likely won't be disturbed by anyone else as you turn toward the heavens.

9. Theodore Roosevelt National Park, ND

Photograph: Shutterstock/Kelly vanDellen

Theodore Roosevelt National Park is known for its secluded locale—it’s over 30 miles away from the nearest city—which makes it a great place to gaze up at the stars. If you’re lucky, you’ll visit on a clear night, when the Milky Way—along with planets, stars and constellations—are visible. Take it all in from the expansive River Bend Overlook, which is among the most popular spots here for stargazing. Additionally, according to the park’s website, its exceptional air quality allows for “more astronomical features to be seen.” Bonus: The Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, are sometimes visible here.

10. North Cascades National Park, WA

Photograph: Unsplash/Under Lucky Stars

Want to really get off the grid? Look no further than North Cascades National Park in Washington. This vast terrain of wilderness saw less than 40,000 visitors in 2023, making it the fourth least-visited national park in the US. In other words: extremely low light pollution is basically a guarantee. Filled with a variety of animal and bird species, this secluded park is a peaceful destination to enjoy the stars and some alone time with nature.

11. Great Sand Dunes National Park, CO

Photograph: Unsplash/Under Lucky Stars

Home to the tallest dunes in North America, the Great Sand Dunes National Park in Colorado covers a range of terrain, from wetlands and alpine to tundra and grasslands. This certified International Dark Sky Park boasts low levels of light pollution, allowing visitors to see everything in the night sky (including the Milky Way and shooting stars if that’s what you’re chasing). For the best stargazing ops, plan your visit on a moonless night.

12. Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park, FL

Photograph: Judd Patterson/International Dark-Sky Association

Spanning an expansive 54,000 acres, Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park is one of Florida's largest parks–not to mention the fact that it’s also one of the last places where the state's dry prairie ecosystem remains intact. In 2016, it was named The Sunshine State’s first-ever Dark Sky Park, and visitors can camp out for the stunning celestial show that plays out nightly above the palmettos.

13. Appalachian Mountain Club Maine Woods, ME

Unbeknownst to many, Appalachian Mountain Club Maine Woods boasts the only International Dark Sky Park in New England. As such, it’s by far one of the best places to stargaze on the East Coast of the country. Consider planning your visit around a new moon, when the sky is at its darkest. Also, don’t miss the third annual See The Dark Festival, which takes place from September 29 through October 6, 2024. As part of the festivities, attendees will enjoy star-themed dinners and desserts, plus fascinating presentations led by astronomers and scientists.

14. Crater Lake National Park, OR

Photograph: Unsplash/Under Lucky Stars

With more than half a million annual visitors, Crater Lake is one of the more popular parks on this list—but its namesake body of water makes it all worth it. To provide some background, the lake was formed about 7,700 years ago when a violent eruption triggered the collapse of a tall peak. Today, the lake—which also happens to be the deepest in the U.S.—boasts a beautiful jewel-toned blue color and ridiculously clear water. It also provides the perfect backdrop to reflect the glistening stars in the sky: It’s like seeing double in all the best ways.

15. Guadalupe Mountains National Park, TX

Photograph: Unsplash/Under Lucky Stars

Located just east of El Paso, Guadalupe Mountains National Park covers nearly 87,00 acres of the Lone Star State. Famed for having three major ecosystems within the park (as well as protecting the world's most extensive Permian fossil reef and Texas’ four highest peaks), the park offers plenty to see both day and night. Speaking of the latter, the park offers one of the best opportunities in the country for stargazing.

16. Redwood National Park, CA

Photograph: Unsplash/Under Lucky Stars

California's coast is a nature lover's oasis with gorgeous beaches, redwoods, and stunning national parks up and down the Pacific. The best spot to stargaze in the area is easily Redwood National and State Parks (RNSP), which consists of Redwood National Park, Del Norte Coast, Jedediah Smith, and Prairie Creek Redwoods State Parks. The combined RNSP spans 139,000 acres and features old-growth temperate rainforests and very low light pollution, an awe-inspiring combination allowing visitors to spot stars without interruptions.

17. Cape Lookout National Seashore, NC

Photograph: Courtesy Crystal Coast Stargazers/Alex Gu

With its pristine beaches and secluded locale (accessible via a three-minute boat ride from the mainland), Cape Lookout National Seashore is an idyllic spot for stargazing. As of 2021, this 56-mile-long stretch of barrier islands is a certified International Dark Sky Park, making it the first Atlantic coastal Dark Sky Place in the National Park Service to receive this recognition. Cape Lookout National Seashore has partnered with Crystal Coast Stargazers to host monthly astronomy programs and presentations. Look up at the dazzling night sky and prepare to be amazed by the stars and constellations. You may even spot a planet or the International Space Station if you're lucky.

18. Cherry Springs State Park, PA

Photograph: Courtesy Luminant Lens Photography/Gavin Brown

Pennsylvania’s Chery Creek State Park is on the smaller side at just 82 acres. However, what it lacks in size, it more than makes up for when it comes to stargazing opps. As the second International Dark Sky Park in the U.S., Cherry Springs is renowned for its incredible views of the Milky Way. The astronomy field atop a 2,300ft high mountain offers panoramic night sky views. Surrounding the park, you’ll find acres of towering trees, which naturally block out light.

