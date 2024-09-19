Few experiences are more humbling than gazing into the dark night sky filled with stars—and, if you’re lucky, you may even be able to spot planets, galaxies and even the International Space Station. Unfortunately, though, this is no longer possible in many parts of the country due to light pollution. In fact, it’s been reported that nearly 80 percent of Americans can no longer see the Milky Way from where they live.

With that said, it’s no surprise that astrotourism is on the rise, with many folks flocking hundreds—if not thousands—of miles from home in search of a starry sky. However, you may not have to travel too far from home to enjoy top-notch stargazing opps. That’s because the United States is home to over 60 International Dark Sky Reserves, which are designated and protected areas of land that have exceptional quality of nighttime darkness and advocate for a reduction in light pollution.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best places to stargaze in the U.S., from the mountains and national parks to the beaches and beyond.