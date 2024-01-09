A second Taylor Swift cruise was just announced for 2024

Taylor Swift fans can celebrate the pop star on another cruise to the Caribbean this summer. Sing, dance, party and soak up the sun on a high-seas, fan-sponsored cruise with an itinerary that’s all Taylor all the time.

The five-night Summer Era Cruise will sail from Galveston, Texas aboard Royal Caribbean's Mariner of the Seas from June 15-20, 2024, stopping in Cozumel and Costa Maya. While the singer will not be on board (and is not affiliated with the cruise), the superfans organizing the trip promise a trip that’s packed with Swiftie Surprises.

Swifties will enjoy Swiftie Sips, goody bags, trivia, BINGO, theme nights, tours, karaoke, bracelet exchanges, a Mirrorball dance party, a PJ party, prizes, disco night, a door decorating contest and more. A themed cocktail party kicks off the cruise, and an Afterglow party wraps things up. Each activity will be Taylor Swift-themed, and there will be plenty of opportunities to sing and dance to her music.

"I've always adored Taylor. I mean how could you not? My goal is to spread her name and music by creating genuine, enjoyable activities that represent all her music stands for and the things she has done like the Eras tour,” says co-host Parker Landry. “I will incorporate activities that genuinely represent Taylor's kindness and heart. I'm extremely thankful that girls like me have a role model like Taylor to look up to, and I will carry on her culture and vibes throughout the cruise."

Cruise prices start at $863.64. Book the Summer Era Cruise now through Quality Travel.