Crystal Beach, Destin, Florida
Photograph: Shutterstock

Airbnb reveals travel trends for Memorial Day weekend

Here’s where travelers are looking to kick off the summer season

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Memorial Day weekend is coming up and thousands of travelers will be heading out to celebrate the unofficial start of the summer season. In fact, it’s expected to be one of the busiest summer travel weekends yet, with a projected 44 million Americans hitting the road and taking to the skies. A new report from Airbnb of the most-searched destinations on the short-term rental platform reveals that many travelers will be hitting the beach for the holiday, though a few big cities made the list.

According to the report, searches for domestic Memorial Day weekend travel on the platform increased by more than 10% compared to last year. The most-searched domestic destinations in the U.S. for the summer kickoff are Chicago, Destin, San Diego, Panama City Beach, Charleston, Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Pensacola Beach and Boston. It’s clear that Memorial Day travelers are looking to have some fun in the sun this holiday weekend.

The platform also revealed the top category searches for properties. Travelers are looking for Amazing Pools, Beach, Amazing Views, Lake Cabins, Countryside, Surfing, National Parks, Golfing and Iconic Cities for their Memorial Day Getaways. Read more about summer travel trends here.

