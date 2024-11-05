Now that Halloween is officially behind us and we're in November (!!!), it's time to think ahead about how to celebrate the holidays. It's time to start planning a visit to a Christmas market, gearing up to look at holiday lights, and shopping for an advent calendar to count down the days until December 25. Luckily, beloved grocery chain Aldi is bringing back its coveted advent calendars—and customers can choose from more than 20 types, starting November 6.

The calendars will be available in stores and online starting tomorrow; prices start at $7.99. Scroll through to take a look at some of the options:

There are more than 20 different calendars, which include products like coffee, wine, hot sauce, cheese, and chocolate. The non-Bedible ones include toys and games like puzzles, Legos, Squishmallow stuffies, candles, and even slime.

If you want one, you'd better hurry, because the calendars won't be restocked and often sell out; not every store will carry each calendar, either. Stores also can't reserve or hold any calendars. More calendars will be available in November and early December. Head over to Aldi's website to look at some of the currently available advent calendars, or take a look below.

Some of the Aldi 2024 Advent Calendars:

1. Barissimo Coffee Advent Calendar ($13.99)

2. Burman's Hot Sauce Advent Calendar ($14.99)

3. Choceur 24 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar ($7.99)

4. Choceur Chocolate Advent Calendar ($1.29)

5. Compound Kings Gingerbread House Slime Advent Calendar ($16.99)

6. Emporium Selection Cheese Advent Calendar ($16.99)

7. Fisher-Price Little People Advent Calendar ($24.99)

8. Huntington Home Candle Advent Calendar ($29.99)

9. Lego Disney Advent Calendar ($39.99)

10. Merry Moments Mini Puzzle Advent Calendar ($9.99)

11. Moose Toys Bluey Advent Calendar ($19.99)

12. Moser Roth Luxury Chocolate Advent Calendar ($14.99)

13. Pokémon Advent Calendar ($39.99)

14. Pure Being Dog Advent Calendar ($7.99)

15. Spin Master Harry Potter Advent Calendar ($29.99)

16. Squishmallows 12 Day Advent Calendar ($29.99)

17. Wine Village Advent Calendar (price depends on store)