Halloween is finally in the rear view, so it's time to turn our attention to the holiday season, which is just around the corner. One great way to get into the spirit is to stroll and shop a Christmas market. Luckily for us, some of the best Christmas markets—and three of the most searched ones—are right here in the U.S.

A recent analysis from InsuranceandGo used Google search data to identify the top trending Christmas markets in the world. The most searched market is the Skansen Christmas Market in Stockholm (which the analysis showed had a 324% search increase from last year to this year), but the U.S. is well-represented on the list. The top 10 includes three U.S. Christmas markets, two in New York and one in Washington, D.C.

New York's iconic Winter Village at Bryant Park is the second most searched Christmas market in the world; search interest jumped 311% compared to last year. The Downtown D.C. Holiday Market in Washington, D.C. ranked 9th with an 85% search increase, and Union Square Holiday Market, also in New York, was the 10th most searched market with an 84% search increase.

London's Covent Garden Christmas Market came in third. Other locales in the top 10 trending Christmas markets include the United Kingdom, Denmark, and Switzerland. Additionally, two markets in Switzerland and the U.K. tied for sixth place and each showed a 122% increase.

To come up with the rankings, the firm compared Google keyword search data, then calculated the percentage increase in search volume between July-September from last year to this year.Search terms with fewer than 500 searches this year weren't included. Check out the full list of the top trending Christmas markets in the world below:

The top 10 trending Christmas markets in the world, according to InsuranceandGo:

1. Skansen Christmas Market, Stockholm, Sweden (324% search increase from last year)

2. Winter Village at Bryant Park, New York (311% search increase from last year)

3. Covent Garden Christmas Market, London (238% search increase)

4. Tivoli Christmas Market, Copenhagen, Denmark (140% search increase from last year)

5. Distillery Winter Village, Toronto, Canada (125% search increase from last year)

6. Blenheim Palace Christmas Market, Woodstock, U.K. (122% search increase from last year)

6. Montreux Noël, Territet, Switzerland (122% search increase from last year)

8. Frankfurt Christmas Market, Birmingham, U.K. (90% search increase from last year)

9. Downtown D.C. Holiday Market, Washington, D.C. (85% search increase from last year)

10. Union Square Holiday Market, New York (84% search increase from last year)