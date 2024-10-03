Subscribe
Amtrak has launched a fall flash sale where you could save up to 25% on travel

Take in the views when you travel by rail to top spots in the Northeast this fall

Gerrish Lopez
Written by
Gerrish Lopez
Amtrak train
Photograph: Shutterstock
Amtrak has been on a roll lately. They recently announced the Floridian, a new train line that will connect Chicago and Miami starting in November. The company has also teamed up with Google to make booking trains easier (and travel more sustainable) by displaying rail options when searching for flights. Now Amtrak has announced a fall sale that could save you up to 25 percent on fares throughout the Northeast. It’s the perfect opportunity for a fall getaway, plus a chance to check out some of the most beautiful train stations in the U.S. You'll have to act fast though—this flash sale ends October 5.

What fares are included in the Amtrak fall flash sale?

Amtrak’s fall sale includes routes from Boston to Washington, D.C. with fares starting at just $16. There are plenty of popular stops between the two cities. Fares between Boston and NYC and D.C. and NYC start at just $42, while Philly to NYC fares start at just $26.

Sale fares are available both for coach and Acela Business class on all trains except Crescent, Cardinal and Silver Service lines.

How long is the Amtrak fall sale on for?

To snag these special fall fares, book by October 5. The sale is valid for travel October 7 to December 18, 2024.

