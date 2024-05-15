While the U.S. may be home to the busiest airport in the world (that would be Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport), it cannot boast a single airport ranked among the best in the world. Aviation ranking website Skytrax has revealed its annual list of the 10 best airports in the world, and no U.S. airport made the list.

The Skytrax rankings are based on customer surveys that rank the airport experience from curb to gate at 570 airports worldwide. This year, Doha Hamad International Airport was named the best airport in the world. It earned the title in 2021 and 2022 as well, but came in second to Singapore Changi Airport in 2023. Changi slipped back to second best this year, followed by Incheon International Airport in Seoul. The remaining top 10 airports in the world are located in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

So, how did the U.S. fare? It didn’t even make the top 20. The highest ranking U.S. airport on the list is Seattle-Tacoma International at number 24. New York’s LaGuardia Airport and JFK International Airport ranked numbers 33 and 93, respectively. Two U.S. airports received top awards in other areas, however: Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey is home to the best new terminal, while Houston’s airports received the best airport art award.

Find all of the 2024 world airport awards and rankings on the Skytrax website.