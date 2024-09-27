Charli XCX is bringing Brat to the U.S. with her Sweat Tour: what you need to know about locations, tickets and guest acts

Get ready to sweat—Charli XCX is coming to the U.S. With her high energy performances featuring chart-topping dancefloor anthems, each show on her Sweat Tour is like a night at the club. The electrifying tour promises to be a wild, chaotic ride that you won’t want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know.

Charli XCX U.S. tour dates

The Charli XCX tour kicks off in the U.S. on September 28 in Boston, MA and continues through October. Here are the dates and venues:

Sep 28, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Sep 30, 2024

United Center, Chicago, IL

Oct 2, 2024

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Oct 3, 2024

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Oct 5, 2024

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Oct 6, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Oct 9, 2024

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Oct 11, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Oct 13, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Oct 15, 2024

Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 16, 2024

Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Oct 18, 2024

Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

Oct 20, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Oct 22, 2024

Moda Center, Portland, OR

Oct 23, 2024

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

How to get tickets to Charli XCX’s Sweat Tour

Tickets are available for the Sweat Tour through Ticketmaster—head over to the official Sweat Tour website for ticket links to each show.

How much are tickets to Charli XCX’s Sweat Tour?

Tickets vary depending on dates and venues, but generally cost anywhere from $40 to $200.

Who is touring with Charli XCX?

The Sweat Tour features Charli XCX—supporting her album Brat of course—and Australian singer-songwriter Troye Sivan, promoting his album Something to Give Each Other. English singer and DJ Shygirl is the opening act. The New York show featured Lorde and Addison Rae as a surprise guests, so who knows what other artists might join the fun.