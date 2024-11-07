The Thanksgiving holidays mean big gatherings of friends and family, indulging in holiday favorites and of course Black Friday deals. Expedia, Hotels.com and Vrbo have offered up a sneak peak at some of the best travel deals that will be available for Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday.

That’s right, three full days of unbeatable deals are on the horizon right after Turkey Day. These deals are only for Expedia One Key members, but it doesn’t take much to sign up and reap the rewards. These upcoming deals include hotels in the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean, hotel packages, long-stay vacation rentals and deals on rental cars. Expedia is also using Travel Tuesday as a fundraising day for its Made to Travel Fund, which aims to make travel more accessible and inclusive. Here are the deals that have been announced so far:

Save 30% or more on select hotels when booking as a member in the app. Hotel savings can also apply when you bundle your hotel with a flight.

Save up to 15% when booking select rental cars as a member in the app.

Travel Tuesday ONLY: Enjoy the same great deals as above, but for every booking made on Tuesday, December 3, Expedia will donate $5, up to $1 million, to make travel more inclusive and accessible via its Made to Travel Fund.

Excellence Punta Cana (Adults Only All Inclusive), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic — Save 50%

Save 50% 1 Hotel South Beach, Miami, FL — Save 45%

Save 45% Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV — Save 40%

Save 40% The Ampersand Hotel (Luxury hotel), London, England — Save 40%

Save 40% Zoetry Casa del Mar Los Cabos (All Inclusive), Los Cabos, Mexico — Save 37%

Save 37% Impression Isla Mujeres by Secrets (Adults Only All Inclusive), Isla Mujeres, Mexico — Save 35%

Save 35% Grand Hotel du Palais Royal (Luxury hotel), Paris, France — Save 30%

Save 30% Magna Pars- L'Hotel à Parfum, Milan, Italy — Save 30%

Short Stories, Los Angeles, CA — Save 30%

Hotel Peter and Paul, New Orleans, LA — Save 30%

Enjoy an average of 10% off for stays of 7+ nights and an average of 20% off for stays of 28+ days. Simply select the “weekly discount” or “monthly discount” filters in the Vrbo app to search for these savings.