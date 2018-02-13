Check out this ranking of the healthiest cities in America

As a general statement, us Americans are hardly known for our dedication to all things health. Married to fast food, mostly avoidant of regular exercise routines and very much sedentary given our 9-to-5 jobs, we aren't exactly the picture of health.

Things do, however, look slightly different based on the cities we live in—at least according to a new study by WalletHub.

Seeking to "determine which areas prioritize residents' wellbeing," the site gathered data comparing 170 of the country's most populated cities across 40 indicators, including mental health numbers, fruit and vegetable consumption, fitness clubs per capita, physical-activity access and more.

The result? A ranking of the 174 healthiest cities in America. Find the full list right here and check out the top 30 below:

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. Portland

4. San Diego

5. Washington, D.C.

6. Burlington, VT

7. Scottsdale

8. Honolulu

9. Irvine, CA

10. Denver

11. Salt Lake City

12. New York

13. Huntington Beach, CA

14. Minneapolis

15. Fremont, CA

16. Los Angeles

17. Austin

18. Chicago

19. Santa Clarita, CA

20. San Jose

21. Glendale, CA

22. Sacramento

23. Lincoln, NE

24. Boston

25. Oakland

26. Atlanta

27. Raleigh, NC

28. Boise, ID

29. Madison, WI

30. Overland Park, KS

Some other interesting findings from the study:

- Boston residents incur the highest cost for medical visits while folks in Laredo, Texas incur the lowest.

- Portland is home to the highest number of healthy restaurants per capita. Newark has the fewest.

- Raleigh (NC), Durham (NC), Fargo (ND) and Madison (WI) all rank at the top of the list when it comes to most dietitians and nutritionists per capita. Cape Coral (FL) has the least.

- The highest percentage of physically active adults is found in Seattle. The lowest? Laredo, Texas.