From classic burgers to tasty tacos, these are the best fast-food restaurants in the US

Fast food can get a bad rap. Sure, it's usually not the healthiest option for something to eat—but it's always there when you need it, like when you're on a road trip, are hungover, have a case of the late-night munchies or simply need food that's quick—and cheap.

And out of all the countries in the world, America has fast food on lock. We're home to the OGs like McDonald’s, Burger King and Taco Bell. But across the country, there is a slew of smaller-scale regional favorites, like Maid-Rite and Culver's in the Midwest, Zaxby's and Whataburger in the South, or In-N-Out in California. Then we have the higher class breed, like Burger haven Shake Shack.

Out of the many fast-food chains, we've ranked our favorites—and called out the must-order dishes at each from the potato olés at Taco John's to the spicy chicken sandwich at Popeyes. Read our list of best fast food restaurants, and prepare to get hungry.