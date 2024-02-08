United States
Timeout

American Cruise Lines
Photograph: Courtesy American Cruise Lines

Cruise from D.C. for the first time ever this year

American Cruise Lines will set sail from the nation’s capital in March

Gerrish Lopez
In a first for the nation’s capital, American Cruise Lines will launch a new voyage from The Wharf in Washington, D.C. this year.

The cruise line’s American Revolution itineraries will set sail beginning in March, and will sail the Chesapeake Bay, the Potomac River and the York River. The cruise will explore historic cities and sites that have shaped the nation, including Colonial Williamsburg, Jamestown and the last battlefield of the Revolutionary War.

The 10-night cruise will depart from the buzzy shopping, dining and nightlife destination The Wharf in Southwest D.C. The immersive voyage will allow guests to explore Annapolis, Norfolk, George Washington’s Mount Vernon and other historic landmarks.

American Cruise Lines
Photograph: Courtesy American Cruise Lines

“The American Revolution cruises are a testament to what is only possible with American’s extraordinary fleet,” she said in a statement. “And this itinerary also features a fabulous new option for the drive-to market, allowing many guests to skip flights and jump on board hassle-free.”

Sailings will be offered in spring and fall, beginning March 26. Cruises will be aboard the line’s new 100-passenger American Glory and the 170-passenger American Constitution.

Find out more about the cruise and book online on the American Cruise Lines website.

© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc.