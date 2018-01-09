  • News
Eminem, The Killers and Muse to headline Bonnaroo 2018

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Tuesday January 9 2018, 1:53pm

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Matthew Self

As far as music festivals go, Bonnaroo is the kind of musical occurrence idealized by fans of unique band mashups. That is to say, festival-goers can expect to witness a "superjam" of sounds from members of different musical groups playing late into the night. Add to that a Tennessee setting and you've got yourself a recipe for an unforgettable experience. 

This year's incredible headliners—Eminem, The Killers and Muse—are just the cherry on a cake made up of a just-as-exciting roster of performers that includes Bon Iver, Sheryl Crow, Alt-J, Future and Kaskade.

The festival takes place June 7-10 in Manchester and tickets go on sale this Friday, January 12, at 10am EST. Check out the just-announced list of performers in the poster below:

Bonnaroo 2018

 

