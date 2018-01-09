Eminem, The Killers and Muse to headline Bonnaroo 2018

As far as music festivals go, Bonnaroo is the kind of musical occurrence idealized by fans of unique band mashups. That is to say, festival-goers can expect to witness a "superjam" of sounds from members of different musical groups playing late into the night. Add to that a Tennessee setting and you've got yourself a recipe for an unforgettable experience.

This year's incredible headliners—Eminem, The Killers and Muse—are just the cherry on a cake made up of a just-as-exciting roster of performers that includes Bon Iver, Sheryl Crow, Alt-J, Future and Kaskade.

The festival takes place June 7-10 in Manchester and tickets go on sale this Friday, January 12, at 10am EST. Check out the just-announced list of performers in the poster below: