1. SXSW | Austin, TX
When: March 8–16, 2024
Where: Austin, Texas
The first SXSW was held in 1987 and since then the festival has grown both in terms of attendance—by some counts, 280,000 people attended the 10-day festival in 2019—and in terms of influence: SXSW is Austin’s biggest revenue-producing event and one of the most important gatherings on the nation's entertainment calendar. The event is broken down into SXSW Music (with 2,000-plus acts performing across the city); SXSW Film (with screenings of anticipated movies, panels and workshops); SXSW Comedy (a week of laugh-out-loud lineups including established and emerging talent), and the increasingly popular SXSW Interactive, which features speakers, panels and a pitch competition, SXSW Accelerator.