Bonnaroo
Photograph: Courtesy Bonnaroo

The best music festivals in the U.S.

From Coachella to Bonnaroo, here are the best music festivals in the U.S. in 2024

Clara Hogan
Written by
Clara Hogan
Written by
Sarah Medina
When Woodstock debuted in 1969, the outdoor music festival was an exciting new concept in America. Since then, the music festival business has exploded, with nearly every major city hosting one of its own. Now, you can see artists live, eat great food, and feel the vibrant festival energy somewhere every month of the year.

From large festivals like Coachella in California, Bonnaroo in Tennesse and the Governors Ball in New York to the more niche festivals like Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, chances are there is a music festival within a road trip distance from you. Whether you're into pop, country, EDM or folk—if you're looking to dance your way through the year, we have you covered. Here are the best music festivals across America in 2024. 

Best music festivals in the U.S.

SXSW | Austin, TX
Photogrpah: Courtesy SXSW

1. SXSW | Austin, TX

When: March 8–16, 2024

Where: Austin, Texas

The first SXSW was held in 1987 and since then the festival has grown both in terms of attendance—by some counts, 280,000 people attended the 10-day festival in 2019—and in terms of influence: SXSW is Austin’s biggest revenue-producing event and one of the most important gatherings on the nation's entertainment calendar. The event is broken down into SXSW Music (with 2,000-plus acts performing across the city); SXSW Film (with screenings of anticipated movies, panels and workshops); SXSW Comedy (a week of laugh-out-loud lineups including established and emerging talent), and the increasingly popular SXSW Interactive, which features speakers, panels and a pitch competition, SXSW Accelerator.

Big Ears | Knoxville, TN
Photograph: Courtesy Andrew Gresham/Big Ears

2. Big Ears | Knoxville, TN

When: March 21–24, 2024

Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Named for the open-minded approach to listening it asks attendees to have, Big Ears regularly hosts contemporary classical music performances along with adventurous indie-rock, jazz, metal and electronic music. To list genres is almost antithetical to the spirit of the festival, which recognizes no such distinction in its omnivorous bookings. For four days, Big Ears transforms the city into a paradise for music of all kinds, taking over regal music halls, intimate clubs and hushed churches, all of which are centrally located and within walking distance. 

Ultra Music Festival | Miami, FL
Photograph: Courtesy Ultra Music Festival

3. Ultra Music Festival | Miami, FL

When: March 22-24, 2024

Where: Miami, Florida

Considering one of the best electric music events in the world, Ultra Music Festival is a three-day-long rave featuring EDM, techno and house music. Attendees are referred to as "Ultranauts" and come from around the globe to party in downtown Miami. This year's line-up includes Calvin Harris, Afrojack, Black Tiger Sex Machine, David Guetta and Zeds Dead. 

Coachella | Indio, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Julian Bajsel/Coachella

4. Coachella | Indio, CA

When: April 12–14 and 19-21, 2024

Where: Indio, California

More than 100,000 music lovers make a pilgrimage to the Empire Polo Club during each identical weekend of Coachella, whether bound for campgrounds or shuttling over from golf resorts and mid-century modern homes. Though its bespoke dining experiences and hotel party scene may try to steal headlines, Coachella remains about the relaxed desert air euphoria of a well-curated music festival. 

Jazz & Heritage Festival | New Orleans, LA
Photograph: Courtesy Jay Combe/New Orleans CVB

5. Jazz & Heritage Festival | New Orleans, LA

When: April 25–May 5, 2024

Where: New Orleans, Louisiana

One of the country’s longest-running music festivals, held annually since 1970, Jazz Fest is also one of the biggest. Nearly half a million people show up to take in a massive bill of jazz, blues, rock, and roots music. While most festivals are content to book the same handful of reunited alt-rock bands making the rounds, Jazz Fest always boasts hall-of-fame caliber headliners. This year’s lineup goes well beyond jazz with names like the Foo Fighters, Chris Stapleton, The Killers, Hozier and Earth, Wind & Fire. 

Levitation | Austin, TX
Photograph: Courtesy Roger Ho

6. Levitation | Austin, TX

When: April 26–28, 2024

Where: Austin, Texas

There seems to be some confusion over branding on this one. Levitation, formally known as Austin Psych Fest, appears to have shifted its date forward by six months to April and once again started calling itself Austin Psych Fest. Regardless of its actual name, this festival has become a big name on the Austin festival scene, celebrating the psychedelic sounds of the ’60s and the evolution of experimental rock. This weekend-long bacchanal is all about boundary-pushing and musical expression. 

Stagecoach Festival | Indio, CA
Photograph: Courtesy Stagecoach Festival

7. Stagecoach Festival | Indio, CA

When: April 26-28, 2024 

Where: Indio, CA

Stagecoach is Coachella's country cousin. Located on the same grounds in Indio, Stagecoach is an outdoor festival featuring mainstream country, bluegrass, folk, and alternative country. This year's line-up includes Ben Burgess, Hailey Whitters, Jelly Roll, Leon Bridges, Miranda Lambert and more. 

Shaky Knees | Atlanta, GA
Photograph: Courtesy Shaky Knees Festival

8. Shaky Knees | Atlanta, GA

When: May 3–5, 2024

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Rock enthusiasts flock to Atlanta’s Central Park to enjoy more than 60 bands across four stages at Shaky Knees, and they're greeted with a rather eclectic range of up-and-coming, trending, and world-renowned musicians. This year presents Noah Kahan, Arcade Fire, Young the Giant, Interpol and more. 

Electric Daisy Carnival | Las Vegas, NV
Photograph: Courtesy Electric Daisy Carnival

9. Electric Daisy Carnival | Las Vegas, NV

When: May 17-19, 2024

Where: Las Vegas, NV

The Electric Daisy Carnival, more commonly known as "EDC," is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America and held every May at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The event merges electronic dance music with visual arts and interactive installations. The 2024 line-up has yet to be announced. 

Hangout Music Festival | Gulf Shores, AL
Hangout Music Festival

10. Hangout Music Festival | Gulf Shores, AL

When: May 17-19, 2024

Where: Gulf Shores, Alabama

One of the more unlikely success stories in the festival business, this fest right on the beach of the Gulf of Mexico had the bad luck to launch in the midst of 2010's Deepwater Horizon oil spill—but it hung in there and grew big enough to get bought up by the company that puts on Coachella. The Hangout lineup leans heavy on energetic indie, electronic and pop acts that fit the beach-party vibe. Confirmed acts for this year include Zach Bryan, Lana Del Rey, Odesza, and the Chainsmokers. 

BottleRock | Napa, CA
BottleRock

11. BottleRock | Napa, CA

When: May 24–26, 2024

Where: Napa, California

It wouldn’t be a true Wine Country event without an abundance of vino, gourmet food, and a mid-fest massage (seriously). But BottleRock really sets itself apart by satiating both your flavor and sonic palettes—and the range of attractions doesn’t disappoint. Confirmed acts include Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nelly. 

Movement | Detroit, MI
Photograph: Courtesy Movement

12. Movement | Detroit, MI

When: May 25-27, 2024

Where: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit’s Movement is the antithesis of the sprawling, sense-assaulting EDM mega-raves like Electric Daisy Carnival that come to mind when you hear the phrase 'electronic music festival.' Launched in 2000 as the Detroit Electronic Music Festival, and held downtown in the city that gave the world techno, the focus here is on music over spectacle, with a lineup that mixes pioneers with next-generation innovators.

Governors Ball | New York City, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Gov Ball

13. Governors Ball | New York City, NY

When: June 7-9, 2024

Where: Governors Island, New York

What began as a few tents among abandoned buildings and military barracks is now a staple festival, occupying a unique place among summer concerts in NYC. All stages at the Gov Ball will be nestled in the center of an astroturf-lined Citi Field, with a 360-degree layout to prevent sound bleed between stages and eliminate long walks for festgoers. It’s the one local fest where you can catch hip-hop chart-toppers, tastemaker-approved buzz bands, left-field pop heroes and, yes, dance-commanding EDM overlords. This year’s lineup includes Post Malone, The Killers, SZA and 21 Savage. 

Bonnaroo | Manchester, TN
Photograph: Courtesy Tom Tomkinson for Bonnaroo

14. Bonnaroo | Manchester, TN

When: June 13–16, 2024

Where: Manchester, Tennessee

Long-running Bonnaroo has a reputation as the funkiest of the modern major music festivals, from its backwoods Tennessee location and its hedonistic on-site camping to the slightly hippie-fied lineups and signature all-star 'superjam.' This year’s lineup includes Zeds Dead, Liquid Stranger, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, Foo Fighters, Pixies and more.

Summerfest | Milwaukee, WI
Photograph: Courtesy Summerfest

15. Summerfest | Milwaukee, WI

When: June 20-22 • June 27–29 • July 4-6, 2024

Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

When Summerfest revealed around 100 headliners, they were just getting started. Taking place over three consecutive weekends, the lineup features a whopping 800+ artists across 10 stages. Acts this year include Kane Brown, Muna, Tyler Childers, Keith Urban and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Pitchfork Music Festival | Chicago, IL
Photograph: Courtesy Pitchfork Music Festival

16. Pitchfork Music Festival | Chicago, IL

When: July 19-21, 2024

Where: Chicago, Illinois

The musical tastemakers of Pitchfork bring a painstakingly curated lineup of critically lauded indie rockers, hip-hop artists and forward-thinking musicians to Chicago’s Union Park each summer. Since its inception in 2006, the festival has remained an ideal size, boasting reasonable crowds (about 20,000 people per day), three stages and plenty of room for lounging in the sun or shade. Acts for 2024 have not yet been confirmed.

Newport Folk Festival | Newport, RI
Photograph: Courtesy Newport Folk Festival

17. Newport Folk Festival | Newport, RI

When: July 26-28, 2024

Where: Newport, Rhode Island

Best known as the place where Dylan went electric (before being cut off by angry folk traditionalists), Newport Folk’s been showcasing the changing face of Americana for nearly half a century. While the lineup usually has a healthy dose of acts that reflect its history of traditionalism, it also features rockers, R&B singers and electronics-assisted performances. This year holds two three-day events with performances, storytelling, and workshops.

Lollapalooza | Chicago, IL
Photograph: Courtesy Lollapalooza

18. Lollapalooza | Chicago, IL

When: TBA

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Founded as a touring festival by Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell in 1991, Lollapalooza has made Chicago its permanent home since 2005. The gargantuan event spans the entirety of Grant Park, subjecting more than 100,000 daily attendees to long walks between stages, porta-johns and beer tents. The reward for your sun-drenched slog? A veritable who’s-who of marquee festival acts, from hip hop to indie rock and everything in-between.

Outside Lands | San Francisco, CA
Photograph: Kate Wertheimer

19. Outside Lands | San Francisco, CA

When: August 9-11, 2024

Where: San Francisco, California

In the years since its inaugural weekend back in 2008, Outside Lands has become a signature San Francisco event. Three days of dancing to dozens of bands and yucking it up with A-list comics are punctuated by drinking and dining experiences that put traditional festival food to shame. (In previous years, there have been such things called "Cheese Lands" here, as well as a "Wine Lands" and Bubble Tea Party in a magical forest). Do not forget to wear layers, and prepare to get dusty. The bands rock, the fog rolls in and it’s a long and awesome weekend.

Wonderbus | Columbus, OH
Photograph: Courtesy Wonderbus

20. Wonderbus | Columbus, OH

When: TBA

Where: Columbus, Ohio

Founded in 2019 as a means to promote and raise funds for mental health initiatives at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, a share of the revenue from Wonderbus continues to help support the medical center’s programs. While the 2024 lineup is not yet confirmed, previous years have seen the likes of Kesha, Wilco, Grouplove, Black Pumas and AJR playing live. The family-friendly event spanning 54 acres of outdoor space also includes a plethora of culinary options, a robust artisan village, and activities for children.

Electric Zoo | New York City, NY
Photograph: Courtesy Electric Zoo

21. Electric Zoo | New York City, NY

When: TBA

Where: New York City, New York

Electric Zoo is New York City’s premier electronic music festival that takes place over Labor Day weekend. With stacked artists ranging from bass to techno and everything in between, it's an unusual and exciting way to spend the holiday. Artists featured in year's past include Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox, Gorgon City, Martin Garrix and many more. Events in years past have featured a 'Supernaturals' theme, inviting 'all cosmic creatures, astral aliens, intergalactic illusionists, supernatural wizards, shamans, witches, and extraterrestrial beings' to experience a spectrum of electronic music and its various subgenres. That should give you some idea of what to expect.

Riot Fest | Chicago, IL
Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

22. Riot Fest | Chicago, IL

When: September 20-22, 2024

Where: Chicago, Illinois

Forget about flower crowns and neon tank tops—Riot Fest is a place to show off your old high school jean jacket, plastered with patches and pins. Originally conceived as a punk-rock celebration, this three-day event has grown to welcome alternative rockers, hip-hop acts, electronic artists and more. You can also ride a Ferris wheel, eat funnel cake and see a sideshow—it’s kind of like a state fair with way better music. No acts had been officially confirmed for 2024 at the time of writing, but artists of past years have included My Chemical Romance Alkaline Trio, Portugal, The Man, Bleachers, Taking Back Sunday, Descendents, Rocket From The Crypt, The Wonder Years, Jeff Rosenstock and more.

Austin City Limits | Austin, TX
Photograph: Courtesy Austin City Limits

23. Austin City Limits | Austin, TX

When: October 4-6 • 11-13, 2024

Where: Austin, Texas

ACL takes place over two weekends and it's easy to see why: Organizers need all the time in the world to stuff Zilker Park full of some of America’s biggest (and most eclectic) names. At the time of writing, no acts have been officially confirmed, but if previous years are any indication, it will be a musical extravaganza that's worth making an effort to get to.

