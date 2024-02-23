From Coachella to Bonnaroo, here are the best music festivals in the U.S. in 2024

When Woodstock debuted in 1969, the outdoor music festival was an exciting new concept in America. Since then, the music festival business has exploded, with nearly every major city hosting one of its own. Now, you can see artists live, eat great food, and feel the vibrant festival energy somewhere every month of the year.

From large festivals like Coachella in California, Bonnaroo in Tennesse and the Governors Ball in New York to the more niche festivals like Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, chances are there is a music festival within a road trip distance from you. Whether you're into pop, country, EDM or folk—if you're looking to dance your way through the year, we have you covered. Here are the best music festivals across America in 2024.