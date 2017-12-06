Every single product on McDonald's new Dollar Menu

First things first: It is not longer called a Dollar Menu. McDonald's iconic cheap menu is now called the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu and it's officially hitting a joint near you starting January 4, 2018.

The fast food gurus had first introduced it in the 1990s but, hitting a sales slump back in 2013, it slowly began including higher priced items among the other offerings. The company is now rebranding the value menu that, for the first time ever, will also include the ever-so-popular Happy Meals.

Here are all the products you can expect to devour at a lower cost:

$1 menu items:

- Sausage burrito

- McChicken

- Cheeseburger

- Any size soft drink

$2 menu items:

- Sausage McGriddles

- 2 pieces of buttermilk crispy tenders

- Bacon McDouble

- Small McCafé

$3 menu items:

- Sausage McMuffin with egg

- Classic chicken sandwich

- Triple cheeseburger

- Happy Meal