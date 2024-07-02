Everything you need to know about flying and avoiding traffic for the 4th July

TSA, AAA and several major airlines all project record numbers of travelers for the 4th of July holiday. In fact, Sunday, July 23 already set an all-time record at TSA checkpoints around the country. If you already have travel plans for the long weekend or you’re thinking about taking a last-minute 4th of July getaway, here’s what you need to know to avoid the worst traffic, whether you’re flying or hitting the road.

Air Travel:

AAA projects 5.74 million people will fly for their 4th of July vacations. This is nearly 7 percent more air travelers than last year, and 12 percent more than 2019. As a result, airports are expected to be packed. United Airlines and American Airlines predict record numbers of travelers. American bookings are up 8% from last year. Delta Airlines’ numbers show a 6% increase.

The standard recommendation to arrive early at the airport will be even more important for the holiday—AAA recommends arriving two hours early, reserving parking in advance and sticking to carry-on luggage.

What are the busiest days to fly around July 4th?

According to travel booking app Hopper, Wednesday, July 3 will be the busiest air travel day before the 4th. Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8 will be the busiest days after the holiday.

Should you fly on the 4th of July?

Hopper says that flying on the actual holiday is the best option, especially for last-minute travel. Flying out on 4th of July and returning on July 9 is the least stressful travel option.

Road Travel:

AAA predicts a record 60.6 million people will travel by car this year for the 4th of July—that’s 2.8 million more road trippers than last year. The company says rental cars are in high demand as well, with the highest demand in Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The busiest day to get a rental car will be July 3.

What are the busiest days to drive around July 4th?

According to transportation analytics company INRIX, July 3 and July 7 will be the busiest days to travel by car. If you have to travel on those days, try to hit the road before noon on July 3 or after 11am on July 7.

Should you drive on the 4th of July?

4th of July on the roads might actually be busy with vacationers heading out to beaches, amusement parks, picnics and fireworks shows. In general, be patient and check traffic reports before heading out.