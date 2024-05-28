Get on the big, gay bus with the Grindr Rides America Tour

Grindr is bringing the party to Pride celebrations across the U.S. this summer

As Pride celebrations kick off around the country, Grindr has plans to bring its brand of fun (and community service) to select celebrations from San Francisco to New York City. The Grindr Rides America Tour—coming to a city near you on a fully decked-out party bus—kicks off May 29 at Midnight Sun in San Francisco and continues across the U.S., stopping in ten cities, throughout June.

The Grindr bus is rolling up to Pride celebrations to help users “up their Grindr game.” The bus will be equipped with two full-service portrait studios so you can hop on board, strike a pose and take your perfect profile pic. Also on board will be local drag queens, highway hunks, free swag, Grindr Unlimited giveaways, bumper stickers and more at each different location.

Grindr is also partnering up with Q Care Plus. The team will be available to talk all things sexual health, including HIV and STI prevention, screening and treatment, and how access to PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) and doxy-PEP (aka STI-PEP, aka “The STI Morning After Pill”).

Want to know more about the Grindr community in your city? Grindr also plans to present snapshots of Grindr users in each destination city. They’ve compiled anonymous, aggregated profile and survey data to reveal what makes each city unique.

Catch the Grindr Rides America Tour in San Francisco, West Hollywood, Phoenix, New Orleans, Atlanta, Wilton Manors, Columbus, Chicago, Pittsburgh and NYC.