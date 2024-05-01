Here’s where summer memories are made for a lifetime: crafting sand castles, getting chased by the waves, the sun beating down on your drowsy self: all accompanied by the scent of sunscreen. It’s the beach, and kids remember these warm sea breeze days for the rest of their lives. As we know, however, not every beach offers the same gentle surf, restaurants that appeal to children (they'll want a lot of chicken nuggets after all that running back and forth), and rental spaces large enough to accommodate families. Here to help is the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the best family beach vacations in the U.S. The report takes into account a lot of different metrics that make a beach appealing to families rather than single adults.

The top beach spot for families according to this study is Gulf Shores in Alabama, a 60 mile stretch of white sand beaches. You’ll find affordable hotels and lots of family activities—and your chance of seeing a dolphin cavorting in these aqua waters is high. There are plenty of kid-friendly dining options as well as arcades galore.

The second best place for a family beach vacation is the Outer Banks, a group of barrier islands in North Carolina. The surf here isn’t too rough, and the weather is almost always perfect for the beach, in the high 80s. There are family-sized cottages and condo rentals not far from the shore.

The third prize goes to Anna Maria Island in Florida. This chilled-out island has colorful architecture, a trolley system and historic towns for a more old-fashioned trip. It’s a hidden gem tucked away from the more frenetic pace of other Florida beaches.

Want to see the full list? The top 10 is here:

1. Gulf Shores

2. Outer Banks

3. Anna Maria Island

4. Kiawah Island, South Carolina

5. Destin, Florida

6. Hawai’i Island, Hawai’i

7. Hilton Head, South Carolina

8. Isle of Palms, South Carolina

9. Amelia Island, Florida

10. Maui, Hawai’i