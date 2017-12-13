How to get ready for tonight's spectacular Geminid meteor shower

One of the year's most exciting meteor showers, the Geminids, will peak tonight through tomorrow, so make sure to be outdoors and enjoy the spectacle.

"The Geminids are usually one of the two best meteor showers of the year," writes Alan MacRobert, senior editor at Sky & Telescope, in a statement. "Sometimes, they're more impressive than the better-known Perseids of August."

To maximize your chances of catching the celestial event in its epic beauty, you should find an area that grants you unobstructed views of the sky (the darker the sky, the better). Although you can expect to catch the one-shooting-star-per-minute-happening with your very own naked eyes, having a small telescope around might make the spectacle that much more accessible.

As all other meteor showers, this one is named after the constellation from which the meteors originate (Gemini)—in this case, the actual meteors are bits of debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon.

Weather not cooperating with your plans? Worry not: NASA will broadcast the entire affair right here.