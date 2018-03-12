It's official: Beyoncé and JAY-Z are going on tour together

Following a heavy set of rumors and speculation regarding a possible co-headlining tour, Beyoncé and JAY-Z just made it official: The power couple is embarking on their On the Run II tour later this year.
Tickets to the North American shows, presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, will go on sale on Monday, March 19 (members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will enjoy pre-sale opportunities starting this Wednesday, March 14, at 9am EST).
Here are the North American tour dates:
July 25: Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 28: Washington, DC FedEx Field
July 30: Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
August 2: E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
August 5: Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
August 8: Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
August 10: Chicago, IL Soldier Field
August 13: Detroit, MI Ford Field
August 18: Buffalo, NY New Era Field
August 23: Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
August 25: Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
August 29: Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
August 31: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
September 11: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
September 13: New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
September 15: Houston, TX NRG Stadium
September 19: Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
September 22: Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
September 27: San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
September 29: Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
October 2: Vancouver, BC BC Place
For complete tour and ticket information visit livenation.com, beyonce.com and rocnation.com.
