It's official: Beyoncé and JAY-Z are going on tour together

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Monday March 12 2018, 10:24am

Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Janne Wittoeck

Following a heavy set of rumors and speculation regarding a possible co-headlining tour, Beyoncé and JAY-Z just made it official: The power couple is embarking on their On the Run II tour later this year.

Tickets to the North American shows, presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, will go on sale on Monday, March 19 (members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will enjoy pre-sale opportunities starting this Wednesday, March 14, at 9am EST).

Here are the North American tour dates:

July 25: Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium 

July 28: Washington, DC FedEx Field 

July 30: Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field 

August 2: E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium 

August 5: Boston, MA Gillette Stadium 

August 8: Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

August 10: Chicago, IL Soldier Field

August 13: Detroit, MI Ford Field

August 18: Buffalo, NY New Era Field

August 23: Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium 

August 25: Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium 

August 29: Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium 

August 31: Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium 

September 11: Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

September 13: New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

September 15: Houston, TX NRG Stadium 

September 19: Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

September 22: Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl 

September 27: San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium 

September 29: Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium 

October 2: Vancouver, BC BC Place

For complete tour and ticket information visit livenation.com, beyonce.com and rocnation.com.

