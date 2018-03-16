Love, Simon is the one new movie you need to watch this weekend

Itching to use that MoviePass of yours this weekend? You're in luck: Love, Simon—a great adaptation of a YA novel—opens today.

If you have yet to catch up on other films that have been on our radar this past month, you've got an array of them to choose from: From Natalie Portman's Annihilation to the widely discussed Black Panther, the theater is currently home to a whole bunch of good movies.

Here are the five you should watch this weekend (as suggested by our resident film critic Joshua Rothkopf), if you haven't already:

Same-sex high school attraction gets the modern treatment it deserves in this winning adaptation of a widely read YA novel. It’s that rare movie that improves upon its source. Local theaters; opens Fri 16 Read our full review

From the creator of Veep (and equally as vicious), Armando Iannucci’s lacerating comedy lampoons Stalinist Russia to within an inch of its life. Local theaters; now playing Read our full review

A film about extremely wealthy Connecticut teens with bad impulses, this comedy has a steely sheen. While you’re howling at how mean it is, shed a tear for the late Anton Yelchin, giving his final (and best) performance. Local theaters; now playing Read our full review

Natalie Portman squares off against an alien presence in a rare example of Hollywood sci-fi–horror thoughtfulness, directed by Ex Machina’s Alex Garland. Only the U.S. gets this in theaters, so enjoy it big while you can. Local theaters; now playing Read our full review

We never knew a Marvel movie could be so rich with real-world subtext. Creed director Ryan Coogler seems to have been inspired by both the comic books and the revolutionary political party that shares the title. Local theaters; now playing Read our full review