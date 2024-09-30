Oasis U.S. Reunion Tour 2024: what you need to know about tickets, dates and locations

After 16 agonizing years, Oasis has reunited and will embark on a massive tour of the U.K. and Ireland in 2025. But could the Oasis reunion tour come to the U.S.? Today, we can finally confirm that the brothers Gallagher will, indeed, grace us with their infamous presence (assuming they can hold it together during the first leg of their tour). These shows will likely be as memorable—and bucket-listed—as some of the most iconic tours and the best music festivals U.S. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Oasis tour in the U.S.

When is the Oasis U.S. reunion tour?

The Oasis tour will kick off in July of 2025. They will perform around the U.K. and Ireland throughout July and August. The band will come to the U.S. in August of 2025.

Where is Oasis playing in the U.S.?

Only a handful of U.S. cities have been confirmed:

August 24, 2025 - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

August 28, 2025 - Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

August 31, 2025 - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 6, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

September 12, 2025 - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

Here’s hoping they’ll add a few more dates before they head off to Mexico.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 4, at noon local time. According to oasisinet.com, fans are strongly advised to register in advance with Ticketmaster in order to purchase tickets. Be sure to check out the presale FAQ on their website.

Oasis also announced on X that it will not apply Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing model to the sale of tickets for its North American concerts.

What will be on the setlist?

No hints at a setlist yet, but surely it will contain all the hits. In the meantime, start working on your dream setlist send good vibes for the brothers’ continued reconciliation.