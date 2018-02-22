Pizza Hut is offering 50 percent off all their menu-priced pizza right now

Prediction: Your diet will solely consist of pizza through Sunday, February 25.

The basis for our prediction, you ask? Pizza Hut's oh-so-excitingly-delicious deal: The chain is offering 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas through the end of the weekend.

To note: The promotion only applies to online orders and those made via the Pizza Hut app.

Actual prices differ based on your area but this might be the right time to throw that pizza party you've been trying to plan for some time now. Buon appetito!