Pizza Hut is offering 50 percent off all their menu-priced pizza right now

By Anna Ben Yehuda Posted: Thursday February 22 2018, 3:11pm

Prediction: Your diet will solely consist of pizza through Sunday, February 25. 

The basis for our prediction, you ask? Pizza Hut's oh-so-excitingly-delicious deal: The chain is offering 50 percent off all menu-priced pizzas through the end of the weekend.

To note: The promotion only applies to online orders and those made via the Pizza Hut app.

Actual prices differ based on your area but this might be the right time to throw that pizza party you've been trying to plan for some time now. Buon appetito!

Staff writer
Anna Ben Yehuda

Anna is the National Digital Content Editor at Time Out North America. She still sometimes thinks to be one of Peter Pan's Lost Boys and will never understand the appeal of cats as pets. Follow her on Twitter at @AnnaBenYehuda.

