Luxury travel hotel
Photograph: Shutterstock/Song_about_summer

Revealed: the 50 best hotels in the U.S. for 2024

From chic boutiques to beachfront resorts, these are the best hotels in the country

Written by
Gerrish Lopez
If you’re looking for the best of the best when planning your next vacation, U.S. News & World Report has released its 14th annual ranking of the 50 best hotels in the U.S. Analyzing thousands of hotels in hundreds of destinations around the country, the report reveals the hotels that go above and beyond to offer a top-notch experience for guests, from comfy rooms and high-quality amenities to fabulous dining and excellent service.

Coming out on top for the second year in a row is Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles, Florida. The resort offers oceanfront pools, Mediterranean-inspired decor, luxurious amenities, grand architecture, stunning views and a range of delectable dining options.

The Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, Surfside, Florida, comes in at number two, followed by two Chicago properties—The Langham at number three and The Peninsula at number four. Rounding out the top five is another beach destination, Montage Laguna Beach in California.

"As the travel landscape evolves, there is a shift toward meeting the needs of modern travelers. The hotel industry is striving to offer culturally authentic experiences and high levels of customer service, recognizing that today's explorers seek connections with their destinations," says Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News. "The 2024 Best Hotels rankings offer travelers dependable options to stay for every type of trip, balancing location, amenities and quality service to ensure an enjoyable experience."

To rank the hotels, U.S. News uses a methodology that incorporates the opinions of published travel experts and customer satisfaction ratings on TripAdvisor of luxury properties.

Find the full report here.

