Miami
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Loews Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Loews Miami Beach/Garry Kan

The 20 best hotels in Miami

Find a place to stay from South Beach to Downtown with our guide to the best Miami hotels and luxury resorts

Alex Floyd-Douglass
Written by
Shayne Benowitz
Translated by
Alex Floyd-Douglass
Advertising

So you’re looking for a Miami hotel? You’ve had a fantastic day: you gorged at one of the best restaurants in Miami and you chased that excellent dinner with a couple of hours at a luxe cocktail bar; you partied hard at some of the best clubs in Miami, and you may have even had a chance to squeeze in a trip to one of the Miami beaches. You've tackled all the best things to do in Miami and now you're drained from all the good times and looking to lay your weary head...

Never fear, traveler: from South Beach mega resorts to boutique inn surprises, we have a slew of Miami hotels perfect for you. Check in, rest up and get ready to do it all again.

Best Miami hotels

The Altair Bay Harbor Hotel in Miami Beach
Courtesy: Booking.com

1. The Altair Bay Harbor Hotel in Miami Beach

If you're looking for an affordable four-star hotel in Miami, look no further. From fitness centers and swimming pools to rooms with balconies overlooking the (you guessed it) harbor, the Altair Bay Harbor Hotel has something for everyone. Rooms include A/C, a kettle, a fridge, and a coffee machine, along with a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom. Other amenities include a sun terrace and hot tub – ideal for soaking up the afternoon sun before heading to dinner at one of the local restaurants. 

Time Out tip: Be sure to check out on-site Ovo at the Altair for Kosher ranging from delectable breakfast to authentic Shabbat options.

Book now
The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club
Photograph: Courtesy Yelp/Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club

2. The Four Seasons Hotel at the Surf Club

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Surfside
  • price 4 of 4

The architecture of Richard Meier and the interior design of Joseph Dirand unite to transform Surfside’s historic Surf Club into a work of sublime luxury for the Four Seasons group. Think minimalist oceanfront balconies with floating glass verandas, marble-decked rooms that are the definition of a jewel box, and an old Florida ballroom lovingly restored to create a ritzy champagne bar.

Time Out tip: A New American restaurant by Thomas Keller of Napa Valley’s The French Laundry soon joins Le Sirenuse, the hotel’s Italian fine dining restaurant that hails from the Amalfi Coast. It will be the legendary chef’s first foray into Florida. Keep your eyes peeled.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The EDITION Hotel in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy EDITION

3. The EDITION Hotel in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Modern elements, understated elegance, and plush design are the hallmarks of this fashionable lifestyle hotel, a collaboration between boutique hotel kingpin Ian Schrager and Marriott International. Backing the hip vibe are two restaurants by inimitable chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, the upscale Matador Room, and casual Market.

Time Out tip: In addition to a DJ-fueled dance floor, the semi-subterranean lounge Basement also boasts a small ice skating rink and a four-lane bowling alley.

Read more
Check prices
The Faena Hotel in Miami Beach
Photograph: Nikolas Koenig

4. The Faena Hotel in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Faena is an all-encompassing experience dripping in gold, red, and animal print created by the flamboyant and visionary Argentinean hotelier Alan Faena. With such wild brushstrokes, he manages to make it all work from the moment you set foot in the gilded cathedral lobby to the moment your head hits the pillow inside your lavish luxury suite.

Time Out tip: Home to jaw-dropping contemporary art, this is the hotel that houses the very Instagrammable "Gone But Not Forgotten" by Damien Hirst. The iconic woolly mammoth skeleton dipped in gold is immortalized inside a glass case on the pool deck. Don’t forget to snap a selfie.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Fontainebleau in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

5. The Fontainebleau in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Immortalized by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack during its 1950s heyday, the Fontainebleau, with its Miami Modern design flourishes, remains a classic today. It’s all about megawatt entertainment here, whether soaked up alongside its expansive pool deck or devoured at one of three marquee restaurants on the property: ScarpettaHakkasan, and StripSteak.

Time Out tip: LIV still delivers the South Beach mega-club experience of your dreams, complete with confetti showers, light shows, headliner DJs, and a packed dance floor pulsing into the wee hours. Prepare to drop a wad on table service.

Read more
Check prices
The Loews in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Loews Miami Beach

6. The Loews in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

Fresh off a $50 million renovation, Loews Miami Beach is a sprawling family-friendly resort with impeccable hospitality. It’s home to multiple dining venues, a gorgeous pool, and an outpost of Exhale Spa.

Time Out tip: The hotel introduced the Loews Loves Families program as part of its revamp. From offering discounted spa services for children and in-room amenities for tots (think nightlights, tablets, and Etch-a-Sketches) to providing daily programming and kids’ menus, the resort truly puts families first. 

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Flickr/Jimmy Baikovicius

7. The St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Bal Harbour
  • price 4 of 4

Located across the street from the famed Bal Harbour Shops, the five-diamond St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is the pinnacle of luxury. From its plush suites designed by Yabu Pushelberg and its exceptional, 14,000-foot Remède Spa to its ritzy poolside cabanas decked in Roche Bobois’ high-end furniture, the property pulls no punches when it comes to offering guests a sumptuous experience. There’s even a nightly champagne sabering ritual to kick off your evening in style.

Time Out tip: If you have a spare $30,000 lying around, maybe you’d like to spend the night in the 23rd-floor Grand Palace Suite, featuring eight bedrooms, a private balcony, multiple living rooms, kitchens, a poolside day villa, and butler service.

Read more
Check prices
The 1 Hotel in South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy 1 Hotel

8. The 1 Hotel in South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

The 1 is a luxury destination with an eco-driven mission and design aesthetic that brings the outside in—think lounges draped in airy white linen, driftwood accents, and vertical gardens. The LEED-certified hotel is home to some of the largest and most tranquil guest rooms in all of Miami, where plush platform beds and spa-like bathrooms await.

Time Out tip: With four pools spread throughout the property, there are plenty of options for places to lounge. Head up to the rooftop pool for maximum sun and panoramic views of Miami Beach, plus the liveliest scene and delicious bites and frozen cocktails at the Asian fusion restaurant Watr.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Mandarin Oriental in Downtown Miami
Photograph: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental

9. The Mandarin Oriental in Downtown Miami

  • Hotels
  • Brickell Key
  • price 4 of 4

Located on a manmade island just east of downtown Brickell, Mandarin Oriental is a true destination resort. With unparalleled service, the staff will ensure you have everything you need by the pool, at the five-star spa, or in your luxury suite with sprawling views of Miami.

Time Out tip: Make a reservation for Sunday brunch at La Mar by Gastón Acurio – one of Miami’s best brunches. Experience hours of bottomless champagne, pisco cocktails, a lavish Peruvian buffet, a tasty entrée that’s served tableside, and an adorable artisanal house that’s filled with desserts. The best part: it all happens on the terrace overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Read more
Check prices
The Generator in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Generator Miami/Mike Butler

10. The Generator in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Hostels
  • Miami Beach

This first U.S. outpost of one of Europe’s most popular chain of hostels is a hip, revamped Art Deco property bursting with Art Deco charm. Accommodations range from shared rooms with the option for bunk beds to private king rooms. There are two distinct restaurants on the premises: the cozy, home-style Jim and Neesie, and the beach-shack–inspired Driftway, serving all kinds of boozy slushies.

Time Out tip: Generator Miami offers regular programming for guests and locals, including yoga, meditation, and cooking classes. Live in the area? Stop by for the Saturday BBQ a Driftway and get free access to the pool with the purchase of lunch. 

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa in Golden Beach
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

11. The JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa in Golden Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Aventura
  • price 4 of 4

The luxury Aventura resort doubled in size in 2019, following a major renovation that added a new 16-story tower, a water park, and two eateries, and redesigned its two renowned golf courses. It’s certainly larger now but still ever so pleasant as the 300-acre property gives guests plenty of space to unwind and relax.

Time Out tip: The new Tidal Cove water park is a treat for kids and adults. Guests get free admission but locals can purchase day passes to experience all of its attractions, including a surf simulator and a thrilling, sling-shot–style waterslide. 

Read more
Check prices
The EAST in Downtown Miami
Photograph: Courtesy EAST, Miami/Michael Weber

12. The EAST in Downtown Miami

  • Hotels
  • Chain hotels
  • Brickell
  • price 4 of 4

A sleek tower rising from the heart of Brickell, EAST, Miami takes its design inspiration from the Far East with minimalist rooms boasting floor-to-ceiling windows. The hotel’s 40th floor houses the buzzy rooftop bar Suga as well as the excellent South American Parilla restaurant, Quinto La Huella, a few floors below.

Time Out tip: EAST, Miami is the anchor hotel of the new Brickell City Centre, a mixed-use, outdoor shopping center. Downtown’s first area mall features two Italian food halls, La Centrale and Casa Tua Cucina, CMX luxury cinemas, and tons of upscale boutiques. Plus, the genius climate ribbon means you’ll never get wet during an impromptu shower.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Mr C in Coconut Grove
Photograph: James McDonald

13. The Mr C in Coconut Grove

  • Hotels
  • Coconut Grove

The Cipriano brothers decided on Coconut Grove for their first Florida property, and the neighborhood couldn’t be more thrilled to have its first new hotel in decades. The nautical-inspired property (how adorable are those circular windows?) comprises 100 guest rooms all reflective of Mr. C’s signature clean, mid-century look and subtle Italian accents. There’s a pool on the roof with 180-degree views of Biscayne Bay,

Time Out tip: Book a reservation at rooftop restaurant Bellini and have yourself a proper Italian feast complete with a namesake cocktail – created by Harry’s Bar founder, Giuseppe Cipriani.

Read more
Check prices
The Freehand in Miami Beach
Photograph: Adrian Gaut

14. The Freehand in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Miami Beach
  • price 2 of 4

A hip hostel born from a pop-up cocktail bar inside a defunct hotel on the outskirts of South Beach – that’s the brief origin story of the Freehand and its famous patio bar, the Broken Shaker. And the rest, as they say, is history. The perennially popular spot reinvigorated local culture in Miami Beach by slinging masterfully creative cocktails and providing curious travelers with some of the cheapest lodgings in town.

Time Out tip: The Freehand’s pool throws a different kind of Miami Beach pool party. Check the hotel’s website for details on the latest knitting parties, cocktail events, and more kitschy fun.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Standard Spa Hotel in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Standard Spa, Miami Beach

15. The Standard Spa Hotel in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Spa hotels
  • Belle Isle
  • price 3 of 4

The enormous bayfront, the zero-entry swimming pool is the centerpiece of the Standard, where scenesters lounge on lemon-yellow chaises and sip frosé. The vibe is decidedly hip yet mellow as guests shuffle about in bathrobes from the pool to the third-floor spa, beloved for its expansive hammam with tiered seating and superb yoga programming.

Time Out tip: The Standard provides a monthly membership to locals, so if you’re looking to mingle with the cool kids of Miami, you’ve found your place.

Read more
Check prices
The Plymouth Hotel in South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Plymouth South Beach

16. The Plymouth Hotel in South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 2 of 4

New to the spate of boutique properties in South Beach, the Plymouth oozes Art Deco charm with its glossy lobby, cheeky indoor tiki bar, and courtyard swimming pool decked in checkered tiles and coral lounge chairs. Head past the quaint reception desk to find Miami’s outpost of the celebrated Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill, where omakase dinners juxtapose ridiculous fried chicken with quite the cult following.

Time Out tip: Each guestroom has its own unique floor plan and classic design, including some with a clawfoot bathtub at the foot of the bed. No two experiences at the Plymouth are ever the same.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Biltmore Hotel near Coconut Grove
Photograph: Courtesy the Biltmore

17. The Biltmore Hotel near Coconut Grove

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Coral Gables
  • price 4 of 4

This beacon of decadent Mediterranean Revival comes to us from Coral Gables’ brilliant city planner and developer George Merrick. With a fascinating history that spans across the 20th century (it was once a wartime hospital!), the Biltmore remains a lavish resort complete with a golf course, spa, and several fine-dining restaurants.

Time Out tip: The Biltmore is home to one of the largest swimming pools in the world, boasting a reported 600,000 refreshing gallons of water for swimming and lounging.

Read more
Check prices
The SLS in South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy SLS

18. The SLS in South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 4 of 4

SLS South Beach is the epitome of the trendy South Beach hotel: Philippe Starck’s sleek and surreal aesthetic, a celebrity chef-helmed restaurant, and a DJ-fueled poolside nightclub protected by a perennial velvet rope. If all of that is your idea of a good time, then you’ve found your place.

Time Out tip: Dining at Bazaar by José Andrés on site? Flag down the CO2 caipirinha cart for a frosty (and boozy) tableside preparation of the beloved cachaça-based Brazilian cocktail.

Read more
Check prices
Advertising
The Betsy Hotel in Miami Beach
Photograph: Courtesy The Betsy

19. The Betsy Hotel in Miami Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

A bastion of elegance on the otherwise frenetic, neon-splashed Ocean Drive, the Betsy plays up the charm of its historic architecture with neat literary programs for guests and aspiring writers. The entire building is stocked with books you can freely borrow as you please. Home to the excellent LT Steak & Seafood by Laurent Tourondel, you’ll also find the more casual but equally delicious pizzeria The Alley beneath the Betsy orb, a mind-bending architectural installation wedged aloft between two buildings.

Time Out tip: The Betsy is dedicated to the cultural arts, so check its schedule of weekly programming for everything from poetry readings and art exhibitions to live jazz, most of which is free to experience.

Read more
Check prices
The Mondrian in South Beach
Photograph: Courtesy Menin Hospitality

20. The Mondrian in South Beach

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • South Beach
  • price 3 of 4

One of the only South Beach hotels on Biscayne Bay, the stylish Mondrian offers unparalleled sunset views you can’t quite get from one of the properties on the Miami Beach sands. Designer Marcel Wanders was inspired by Sleeping Beauty’s castle so expect dreamy guestrooms, lacquer accents, and dramatic poolside cabanas designed to an enormous scale.

Time Out tip: Speaking of poolside views, the Mondrian hosts gratis yoga classes on its expansive poolscape every Sunday morning. Bring your mat, chill out and take in the views for free.

Read more
Check prices
Show moreLoading animation

Explore more of Miami

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!