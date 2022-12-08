The 20 best hotels in Miami

1. The Altair Bay Harbor Hotel in Miami Beach
If you're looking for an affordable four-star hotel in Miami, look no further. From fitness centers and swimming pools to rooms with balconies overlooking the (you guessed it) harbor, the Altair Bay Harbor Hotel has something for everyone. Rooms include A/C, a kettle, a fridge, and a coffee machine, along with a flat-screen TV and a private bathroom. Other amenities include a sun terrace and hot tub – ideal for soaking up the afternoon sun before heading to dinner at one of the local restaurants.
Time Out tip: Be sure to check out on-site Ovo at the Altair for Kosher ranging from delectable breakfast to authentic Shabbat options.