The 20 best hotels in Miami

So you’re looking for a Miami hotel? You’ve had a fantastic day: you gorged at one of the best restaurants in Miami and you chased that excellent dinner with a couple of hours at a luxe cocktail bar; you partied hard at some of the best clubs in Miami, and you may have even had a chance to squeeze in a trip to one of the Miami beaches. You've tackled all the best things to do in Miami and now you're drained from all the good times and looking to lay your weary head...

Never fear, traveler: from South Beach mega resorts to boutique inn surprises, we have a slew of Miami hotels perfect for you. Check in, rest up and get ready to do it all again.