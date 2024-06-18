Planning an East Coast trip this summer? Amtrak’s latest sale will get you there for as low as $15 each way. The Northeast Summer Sale includes select destinations between Boston and D.C. and covers travel all summer long, but hurry—the sale ends June 20.

Amtrak lets you skip the hassle of the airport or busy highways to instead enjoy the scenery from a comfy train car, and at these prices the choice is a no-brainer. You’ll save at least 25 percent on Flex fares for the region on both the Northeast Regional coach tickets and Acela business class tickets.

The sale is valid for travel between June 28 and September 2. With no blackout dates, this means you can take the train to the beach or to visit family and friends for Fourth of July and Labor Day while everyone else battles the crowds at the airport and traffic on the roads. Even better? These low fares can still be combined with other everyday discounts like 50% off a child’s ticket.

Sample coach fares include Boston to Providence for $15 one way, Philadelphia to New York City for $26 each way and Washington D.C. to New York City for $42 each way. Acela business class fares start at $49 each way, and passengers can enjoy the newly-revamped Acela cafe menu. Baltimore and New Haven are also included in the sale.

Book these sale fares before June 20 at Amtrak.com/Northeast-Summer-Sale.