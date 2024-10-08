Spirit Halloween is opening Christmas stores for 2024: here’s the full list of locations opening

Before the first pumpkins have been carved, Spirit Halloween has made a big announcement for the holiday season. The Halloween-centric chain will debut Spirit Christmas stores once the holiday has passed.

That’s right, while you’re planning your costume and checking out Halloween events to attend, Spirit Halloween is prepping for the most wonderful time of year. In ten cities in the Northeast, Spirit Christmas stores will pop up in malls and empty storefronts (some of which are currently Spirit Halloween stores) to provide you with everything you need for the season. The chain will swap spooky decor and costumes for tree trimmings, holiday apparel, stocking stuffers and even photos with Santa. It’s everything you need to get into the Christmas spirit (and luckily these locations are near some of the best Christmas towns in the U.S.).

While no opening dates have been announced, you can already book your photo session with Santa on the Spirit Christmas website.

All the Spirit Halloween stores transforming into ‘Spirit Christmas’