Halloween decor on the front yard during the annual Terror on Tillson Street event.
Photograph: Courtesy Terror on Tillson Street
Photograph: Courtesy Terror on Tillson Street

The best halloween events in the U.S.

Looking to make Halloween plans? Slip into your scariest costume, join a coffin racing team or watch witches paddle the bay.

Trick-or-treating may be on your calendar for October 31, but like any true American, you’ve been dreaming of bigger, spookier, crazier Halloween events to sink your fangs into. Maybe your neighborhood isn’t all that ghoulish with its decorations, like Tillson Street in Romeo, Michigan. Or maybe you haven’t found your coven, like the witches that paddle in Morro Bay in California.

Nevertheless, you’ll find your people when you check out these outrageous Halloween events in the United States. Whether it’s ogling jack-o-lanterns in New York, venturing into voodoo in Louisiana, exploring the real-life Halloweentown in Oregon, or living the undead life in Kentucky, the spooktackular options for the best Halloween events in the U.S. are a cauldron of fun… just don’t give up on plain ol’ trick-or-treating too!

Fun Halloween events going on around America

1. Croton-on-Hudson, NY: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze

Photograph: Historic Hudson Valley

Oh, you carved a pumpkin? That's cute, but it's not cutting it. The volunteers at The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze carved seven thousand of them. Every year, gourd gobblers travel to the Van Cortlandt Manor on the Hudson River (20 minutes north of the small New York town once terrorized by the Headless Horseman) to get a glimpse at larger-than-life pumpkin displays. Journey through a tunnel of jack-o-lanterns, marvel at a moving pumpkin windmill and creep yourself out at a cemetery with pumpkin tombstones and pumpkin-headed characters. With twinkling lights and a cup full of chili, this is one pumpkin-fueled autumnal experience.

2. Salem, MA: Festival of the Dead

Photograph: Shutterstock

In Salem, the witchiest center of the country, the Festival of the Dead celebrates death itself all month long. From evenings with psychic mediums who communicate with the spirit world to livelier events that explore the many mysteries of the afterlife, this festival offers an outlet for celebrating passed loved ones. However, the Witches Ball, at the heart of the festival, shows a different side of a normally macabre topic —the party includes a DJ, costumes, selfies, and more. Who wouldn’t want to honor the dead with a sinful night out?

3. Manhattan, NY: The Village Halloween Parade

Photograph: Courtesy Village Halloween Parade/Virginia Rollison

Evil demons, rattling skeletons, and… kitty costumes? The Village Halloween Parade checks every Halloween activity off your bucket list: the weird, the horrifying, and the cute! Over two million people—adults and children alike—line the streets of New York’s Greenwich Village each year to see mammoth puppets, marching bands, and creative costumes at the largest public Halloween celebration in the U.S. And, after the little ones go home to feast on their fresh stash of candy, grown-ups can stick around for the afterparty.

4. New Orleans, LA: Krewe of Boo

Photograph: Ryan Deis

Halloween gets a Mardi Gras twist with the Krewe of Boo. This parade has been spooking its way through the French Quarter since 2007. Floats with giant paper mache creatures toss out candy, voodoo doll pins, and yes, plenty of beads (this is New Orleans, after all). The festivities kick off with The New Orleans Zombie Run—be sure to dress up like the living dead so you can escape the Big Easy Rollergirls as they hunt down zombies on skates.

5. St. Helens, OR: Spirit of Halloweentown

Photograph: Courtesy City of St. Helens

In St. Hellens, Oregon, immerse yourself in Halloweentown. Every October, the charming town transforms into the Disney Channel classic for a month-long extravaganza complete with a haunted hotel, spooky scavenger hunt, and a gargantuan pumpkin in the town plaza. St. Helens is also home to Bella Swan’s house from Twilight, where you can stay in Bella’s actual bedroom from the movie—before she turns into a vampire and births a vampire baby, that is. It’s a Halloween double whammy!

6. Morro Bay, CA: The Witches Paddle

Photograph: Courtesy Visit Morro Bay

The ancient test put witches in the water -- if they floated, they were witches. Putting that old trick into practice, witches convene every year on Morro Bay to float for charity. The Morro Bay Witches Paddle transforms the tranquil waters of the bay into a cauldron of excitement. Standing on Coleman Beach, you might usually spot a humpback or blue whale—maybe even sea otters and sea lions. But during the event (this year on October 26), attendees can see the spectacle of cackling witches going out for a paddle. The annual event raises money for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County as you’re invited to don your favorite witch or warlock costume and spend a bewitching morning on the water.

7. Romeo, MI: Terror on Tillson Street

Photograph: Courtesy Terror on Tillson Street

If there were a Halloween version of the competitive neighborhood light displays in Christmas Vacation, it would look something like Terror on Tillson Street. This two-block street in the small town of Romeo (outside of Detroit) hosts an estimated 80,000 visitors a year for its frighteningly extravagant decorations. There’s a killer-clown house, a ghostly pirate ship and even a hockey rink full of skeleton skaters. The residents say each year gets more elaborate, so this Halloween will be a treat even if you saw it last year.

8. Lexington, KY: Thriller Parade and Halloween Festival

Photograph: Shutterstock/Sergei Bachlakov

Not many people would want to invite The Walking Dead to their hometown—what with its drooling zombies and constant killing—but the Thriller Parade in Lexington provides a more jubilant zombie walk for the masses. Set to the soundtrack of Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller,” several hundred zombies “dance, dawdle, and drag” themselves down Lexington’s Main Street. Kids and adults alike dress up, and grotesque costumes are outright encouraged.

9. Chicago, IL: Night of 1,000 Jack-o'-Lanterns

Photograph: Courtesy Chicago Botanic Garden

The average Halloween enthusiast might have, I don’t know, maybe two or three pumpkins sitting on their doorstep. But not the folks at the Chicago Botanic Garden. The annual gourdish tradition puts 1,000 pumpkins on display—all carved to artistic and spooky delights. Costumes are highly recommended as you traipse the Garden after dark, weaving through entertainers, fall treats, and, of course, the jack-o’-lanterns carved into album covers, eerie cartoons, haunted tales from Chicago, vibrant Día de los Muertos tributes, and more.

10. Scottsdale, AZ: Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Photograph: Courtesy Salt River Fields

If trick-or-treating around the neighborhood isn’t exciting enough for you, step up your game and go door-to-door (or basket-to-basket) to over 20 hot air balloons. The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival in Scottsdale passes out 4,000 pounds of candy yearly and offers balloon rides, nightly costume contests, and fireworks. 

11. Rehoboth Beach, DE: Sea Witch Festival

Photograph: Visit Delaware Beaches

Imagine this: a 20-foot neon green witch face floats over a beach town in Delaware, and somehow it doesn’t terrify children. In fact, it only incites joyful cackles from the crowd. The original Sally the Sea Witch retired in 2019 after 25 years of presiding over the annual Sea Witch parade, but today, the festival features an exact replica made by Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade artist Ken Moody. During the festival, approximately 180,000 people convene in costume to watch the balloon—red eyes, crooked nose, and all. Other events include a broom-throwing contest, hayrides, a dog costume parade, and a scarecrow show.

12. Manitou Springs, CO: Emma Crawford Festival

What started as an unfortunate story became a hilariously creative tradition held every year in Manitou Springs, Colorado. Legend has it that, after being buried atop a mountain, Emma Crawford and her coffin were washed away by a landslide. What did the town do? In honor of her life, it now holds coffin races in her name. Each team meticulously decorates a coffin, places one “Emma” inside, and cruises down the street as they attempt to beat each other’s times. Of course, if you’re more of a glue-gunner than a runner, there are also prizes for the best coffin designs (some of which are delightfully over-the-top).

13. Long Beach, CA: The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor

Photograph: Courtesy Dark Harbor

The Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor is not quite a haunted house— more like a haunted boat. The decommissioned ocean liner (built in the 1930s) gets seriously spooky in the fall with five haunted mazes within the ship. There are also secret speakeasies, fire dancers, live music, ax throwing and rides when you need a break from being spooked. The Queen Mary is also allegedly haunted—so you just may see a real ghost or two!

