Trick-or-treating may be on your calendar for October 31, but like any true American, you’ve been dreaming of bigger, spookier, crazier Halloween events to sink your fangs into. Maybe your neighborhood isn’t all that ghoulish with its decorations, like Tillson Street in Romeo, Michigan. Or maybe you haven’t found your coven, like the witches that paddle in Morro Bay in California.

Nevertheless, you’ll find your people when you check out these outrageous Halloween events in the United States. Whether it’s ogling jack-o-lanterns in New York, venturing into voodoo in Louisiana, exploring the real-life Halloweentown in Oregon, or living the undead life in Kentucky, the spooktackular options for the best Halloween events in the U.S. are a cauldron of fun… just don’t give up on plain ol’ trick-or-treating too!

RECOMMENDED: The most haunted places in America