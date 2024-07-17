Subway's Dip N' Slide lets you rocket down a footlong dipper

Are you adventurous? Do you like sandwiches? If your answer is yes to both, you’re going to love Subway’s latest challenge. The company is daring people to ride the world’s first dip ‘n slides. These are three 95-foot-long waterslides made in the image of Subway’s new footlong dippers. That means you can go down a 37-foot-high slide and sloosh through a “lavash flatbread tunnel” to wind up in one of three different sauces: Baja chipotle, peppercorn ranch, and honey mustard. Luckily for folks without the sense to say no, the “sauces” are really just colored water with a saucy consistency.

How can you take such a culinary thrill ride? You’ll have to be in Nashville’s Bicentennial Park on July 27 between the hours of 10 and 2 to be able to plunge down the dip’n slide. You must be over the age of 18 and preregister for your half-hour slot of unlimited rides down the three slides. There will be shower stations and lavash-inspired beach towels, but you’re also urged to dress knowing that you’ll get messy. Stop by the tasting cabanas to try the footlong dippers with 11 different signature sauces on tap while you enjoy live music and lawn games. There’s also a Doritos DJ booth where you can sample the new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ Chips. We’re all about new flavors, people, even if we have to swim in them! Learn more and get your free tickets here.