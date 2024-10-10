Taylor Swift’s Eras tour: here are all the remaining U.S. tour dates you won’t want to miss

Taylor Swift is wrapping up the second leg of her Eras Tour in the U.S. next month, so if you haven’t seen her—or want to see her again—she’ll be playing three more U.S. cities. Her Miami tour dates have not been affected by Hurricane Milton, and from there she’ll be landing in New Orleans before wrapping up in Indianapolis. Want a taste of the show before you see her? Here’s her European tour setlist.

Taylor Swift’s U.S. Eras tour dates

Here are Taylor’s remaining U.S. dates:

Miami - Hard Rock Stadium

Fri, Oct 18, 2024

Sat, Oct 19, 2024

Sun, Oct 20, 2024

New Orleans - Caesars Superdome

Fri, Oct 25, 2024

Sat, Oct 26, 2024

Sun, Oct 27, 2024

Indianapolis - Lucas Oil Stadium

Fri, Nov 01, 2024

Sat, Nov 02, 2024

Sun, Nov 03, 2024

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets for the remaining Eras Tour dates are sold out. But they are available on reseller sites, just expect to pay a hefty price.

How much do tickets cost?

Prices range from around $800 to more than $5,000 on reseller sites like StubHub, SeatGeek and Vivid Seats. The average price is around $800 and up, but you’ll have to bust out your sleuthing skills to find the best seats.

Hot tip: check with any local charities, as many are having raffles for tickets.

Where else is Taylor Swift playing?

After finishing up in Indianapolis on November 3, Taylor heads to Canada for six shows in Toronto and three shows in Vancouver.