Will Taylor Swift cancel her Miami Eras tour dates due to Hurricane Milton? What to know ahead of Hard Rock Stadium concerts

If you're a Swiftie in Florida, you might be wondering if there's any chance Hurricane Milton could possibly come between you and your favorite gal. Maybe you were planning to take the Taylor Swift Brightline train down from Orlando to catch the star as she graces Miami for three consecutive nights next weekend. Though there's not much in the way of good news when it comes to Milton, there could be a bright side for those planning to attend Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Miami.

Now that the storm has made its way through Florida, exiting the state this morning as a Category 1 hurricane, first responders can get to work assessing the damage, responding to rescue calls and clearing roadways of debris. And ahead of her Eras tour stop in Miami, the ever-conscientious pop star has promised to lend her support by donating $5 million to Hurricane Milton and Helene relief efforts, specifically helping communities rebuild and recover and providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by the storms. Keep reading for everything else we know about the Eras tour stop in Miami next weekend post-Milton.

When is Taylor Swift’s Eras tour coming to Miami?

Taylor Swift brings her Eras tour to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for three consecutive nights on Friday, October 18, Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20. That's more than a week after Milton is expected to hit West-Central Florida.

Will the tour be impacted by Hurricane Milton?

As of writing, all three dates of Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Miami are still scheduled to occur and will most likely not be impacted by the storm. Taylor Swift's website and socials have likewise not made any announcements regarding concert cancellations in Miami.

Are there any tickets left?

Tickets for all three dates of Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Miami are sold out on Ticketmaster, but third-party resellers still have tickets for sale.

How much tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour cost

Third-party resellers like VivivSeats and Stubhub currently have tickets available for all three nights starting at around $1,000 each, not including fees.

Has Taylor Swift ever cancelled a concert before?

Yes, Taylor Swift has cancelled concerts on a few occasions. Most recently, she pushed back her November 2023 Eras show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from November 18 to November 20 due to sweltering temperatures. Swift also moved her October 10 show in Buenos Aires, Argentina to October 12 due to heavy rain in 2023.

Earlier, Swift canceled three shows at Ernst-Happel Stadium in Vienna after authorities arrested two men suspected of planning a terrorist attack. In 2020, Swift canceled all of her concert dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hurricane season in Florida

The Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and ends November 30 of each year. Historically, the most active time for hurricane development is mid-August through mid-October., when the waters are warmest.

