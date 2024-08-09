Team USA basketball has just made it to the Paris Olympics final: here’s how to watch the game

The Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony is only a couple of days away, but there’s still plenty of athleticism to behold until then. For one, Team USA men’s basketball team has made it to this year’s finals, facing off against host nation France in the battle for gold. Ready to root for Team USA? Here’s what you need to know.

Who did Team USA beat to advance?

Team USA beat Serbia in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, winning 95 to 91. The team, who was trailing behind, powered through in the fourth quarter to advance to the finals.

Who is playing for the gold?

The United States men’s basketball team will compete for gold against the host country, France, in the finals. The two teams have played each other eight times, and Team USA won seven of those matches.

What time is the men’s gold basketball game?

USA and France will play each other at 5:30am EST on Sunday, August 11.

Where to watch the Olympic basketball finals:

Streaming: Watch USA and France compete for gold on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com, the NBC Olympics app, the NBC app and the Peacock app.

TV: NBC will provide daytime and primetime coverage of the Olympics. You can watch any event at any time on Peacock or NBCOlympics.com.