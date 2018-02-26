The 10 most memorable moments from the 2018 Winter Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang have officially come to a close.

With 23 medals, the U.S. came in fourth place—the worst showing for the team since 1998. Norway came in first, with 39 medals. Germany won 31 medals and Canada came in third with 29.

In addition to the marvelous feats of athleticism and the rather interesting bits of Winter Village-related news that came across our feeds, we will undoubtedly remember these moments from this year's Winter Games:

Coach Brian Orser takes photos of his two medalists, Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan) and Javier Fernandez (Spain)

I LOVE BRIAN ORSER pic.twitter.com/FehN2hvW2Y — jackie | still crying over yuzu winning gold (@etherealjackie) February 17, 2018

Back in 1984 and 1988, Orser himself won a pair of silver medals in figure skating. He now coaches other aspiring skaters, including bronze medalist Fernandez and gold medalist Hanyu.

Germany's Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot earn the highest score ever recorded in pairs free skate

In her fifth #WinterOlympics, Germany's Aliona Savchenko, with Bruno Massot, earned the highest score ever recorded in pairs free skate. https://t.co/KX4CHmUTDT pic.twitter.com/VPIqvWHyQQ — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 15, 2018

The pair skated to "La Terre Vue Du Ciel," by Armand Amar, and actually beat their own previous world record.

Shaun White wins the 100th Winter Olympic gold medal in United States history

The snowboarder's epic final run earned him a historical gold medal.

A K-pop-filled Closing Ceremony

K-pop boy band EXO and star CL closed out the event to much South Korean fan fare.

Adam Rippon. That's all.

The first openly gay athlete to make the U.S. Winter Olympics team, Rippon might not have won any gold medals but he certainly won over the hearts of Americans. From memorable interviews ("I want to make Reese Witherspoon proud!") to an Instagram story ranting about the Olympic "condom drama"—and, of course, beautiful figure skating routines—Rippon constantly made headlines. We have a feeling we'll be seeing much more of him even off the ice.

Mirai Nagasu is the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics

...and the third woman ever to do so.

Red Gerard curses on national television

After oversleeping and losing his coat, Team USA's 17-year-old Gerard won gold in slope-style snowboarding. His reaction? "Holy shit!"

Canada's Jocelyne Larocque takes off her silver medal and refuses to wear it after losing to Team USA

Team USA's women's ice hockey team beat Team Canada in the finals, officially ending the latter's winning streak (Canada won the last four Olympics in hockey). After being awarded the silver medal, (sore loser) Larocque defiantly took it off and refused to wear it until an official told her to put it back on.

Tongan Olympian Pita Taufatofua once again marched shirtless

A post shared by Pita Taufatofua (Pita T) (@pita_tofua) on Feb 10, 2018 at 8:28am PST

First making the news during the Summer Olympics in Rio because waving Tonga's flag shirtless and oiled up, Taufatofua, a cross-country skier, returned to this year's Opening Ceremony and Closing Ceremony without a shirt on. We're not complaining.

Freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy rescues a puppy

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy) on Feb 23, 2018 at 8:10am PST

Back in 2014, during the Sochi Winter Olympics, Kenworthy found two puppies, Jake and Mishka, near the Russian Olympic Village and took them back home to America. This year, he visited one of the many dog meat farms in South Korea and rescued yet another dog, Beemo.