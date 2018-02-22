Olympic athletes are searching “threesomes” on PornHub while waiting to compete

You'd think that spending two weeks among the world's most sculpted bodies and talented athletes would diminish one's reliance on porn and/or online dating apps.

Think again.

According to a PornHub press release, the athletes now competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, are spending loads of time on the website. Specifically, traffic to the site in the Gangwon-do area (where most of the athletes stay) increased by 85 percent on February 12. Why? Possibly, as a result of "the influx of Olympic athletes, press and spectators" to the location.

PornHub also notes that the most searched item on the site during the Olympics has been "threesomes." Go figure.

But it seems like porn isn't the only thing on these sportspeople's minds: Since the start of the Games, Tinder activity in Pyeongchang has spiked by 348 percent. Meaning athletes don't only want to watch but are also looking for folks to actually do it with.

We're not surprised. Given the abundance of hot girls and guys competing, we can only imagine how much fun scrolling through the Tinder app must be.